Lucinda Williams Reveals She Suffered A Stroke - Noise11.com

Country star Lucinda Williams has confirmed that in November 2020 she suffered a stroke.

Williams was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after she had a blood clot on her brain. She has been recovering for the past six months and now walks with a cane.

At this point Lucinda is yet to be able to return to her guitar playing and has been cancelling shows. However her July tour with Jason Isbell is still scheduled.

Lucinda Williams’ most recent album is her Tom Petty tribute ‘Runnin Down A Dream’.

