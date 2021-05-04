 Lucinda Williams Reveals She Suffered A Stroke - Noise11.com
Lucinda Williams, SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lucinda Williams, SXSW 2011 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Lucinda Williams Reveals She Suffered A Stroke

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on May 4, 2021

in News

Country star Lucinda Williams has confirmed that in November 2020 she suffered a stroke.

Williams was taken to Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after she had a blood clot on her brain. She has been recovering for the past six months and now walks with a cane.

At this point Lucinda is yet to be able to return to her guitar playing and has been cancelling shows. However her July tour with Jason Isbell is still scheduled.

Lucinda Williams’ most recent album is her Tom Petty tribute ‘Runnin Down A Dream’.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

The Black Keys
Black Keys Debut ‘Going Down South’ Video From ‘Delta Kream’ Album

The Black Keys have a new video for the song ‘Going Down South’.

19 hours ago
Red Hot Chilli Peppers Big Day Out Showgrounds Melbourne Australia Jan 26th 2013 photo by Ros O'Gorman
Red Hot Chili Peppers Sells Catalogue For $US140 Million

Red Hot Chili Peppers are the latest act to sell off their catalogue. Hipgnosis Songs has reportedly paid $140 million for the catalogue.

20 hours ago
Lil Wayne, Noise11, photo, music news, noise11.com
Lil Wayne Pays Tribute To DMX

Lil Wayne heaped praise and respect on late rapper DMX during a gig in Miami, Florida on Saturday night.

1 day ago
Coldplay perform at Etihad Stadium in Melbourne on Friday 9 December 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Chris Martin To Mentor American Idol Coldplay Edition

Coldplay's Chris Martin will be on hand to mentor the seven remaining American Idol contestants as they perform the group's classic hits during next week's episode.

1 day ago
Tame Impala credit Matt Sav
Kevin Parker of Tame Impala Joins APRA’s Billion List

Tame Impala’s Kevin Parker has joined APRA’s 1,000,000,000 list.

2 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber Retains No 1 Album With ‘Justice’

Justin Bieber's latest album "Justice" regains the No.1 spot in Australia for a third non-consecutive week, and in the process it becomes his longest running chart-topping album locally.

2 days ago
Diplo
Diplo Sues Ex

Diplo is suing an ex accusing her of harassing him and his family with explicit and racist messages.

2 days ago