 Luke Bryan Withdraws From American Idol After Testing Positive To Coronavirus - Noise11.com
Luke Bryan Withdraws From American Idol After Testing Positive To Coronavirus

by Music-News.com on April 13, 2021

in News

Paula Abdul is returning to American Idol to sub for sick judge Luke Bryan. The country singer will miss the talent contest’s first live show of the season after contracting Covid-19.

He revealed the news on social media, writing: “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @americanidol show. I tested positive for Covid but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

Abdul, who was one of the original American Idol judges, will replace him on Monday night’s episode, which will mark the ABC competition series’ first return to the studio with a live audience format since the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming. She will join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Meanwhile, Bryan has yet to confirm if his upcoming May tour is still on schedule.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

