Luke Bryan Withdraws From American Idol After Testing Positive To Coronavirus - Noise11.com

Paula Abdul is returning to American Idol to sub for sick judge Luke Bryan. The country singer will miss the talent contest’s first live show of the season after contracting Covid-19.

He revealed the news on social media, writing: “I’m sad to say I won’t be a part of tonight’s first live @americanidol show. I tested positive for Covid but I’m doing well and look forward to being back at it soon.”

Abdul, who was one of the original American Idol judges, will replace him on Monday night’s episode, which will mark the ABC competition series’ first return to the studio with a live audience format since the coronavirus pandemic shut down filming. She will join Lionel Richie and Katy Perry.

Meanwhile, Bryan has yet to confirm if his upcoming May tour is still on schedule.

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments