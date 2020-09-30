 Mac Davis Dies At Age 78 - Noise11.com
Mac Davis, music news, noise11.com

Mac Davis

Mac Davis Dies At Age 78

by Paul Cashmere on September 30, 2020

in News

Singer songwriter Mac Davis has died at age 78 after suffering a heart attack in Nashville yesterday.

Davis had his own hits with ‘Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me’ and ‘Its Hard To Be Humble’.

He also wrote the Elvis Presley hits ‘In The Ghetto’, ‘Don’t Cry Daddy’ and ‘A Little Less Conversation’.

Davis was also the composer of ‘Watching Scotty Grow’, a hit for Bobby Goldsboro.

Mac Davis dabbled occasionally in acting. He starred alongside Nick Nolte in the 1979 comedy ‘North Dallas Forty’ and was also in ‘The Sting II’.

In 2013 the music of Mac Davis crossed genres when he co-wrote Avicii’s ‘Addicted To You’.

His song ‘I Believe In Music’ was recorded by Helen Reddy, who also passed away today.

Mac Davis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.

Our friend Mac Davis has passed. One of the kindest, most talented and most down to earth folks I’ve ever known. Honored. RIP, Mac. ❤️

Posted by Bob Irwin on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Yesterday the family tweeted:

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos
Listen to Keith Richards’ Previously Unreleased Solo ‘Little T&A’

Keith Richards and the X-Pensive Winos 1989 live album ‘Live At The Hollywood Palladium’ is getting a make-over. The new 2020 edition includes three additional tracks including Keith Stones ‘Tattoo You’ rocker ‘Little T&A’.

8 hours ago
AC/DC PWRUP
AC/DC Share A Sample Of ‘Shot In The Dark’ From PWR/UP

AC/DC have teased a snippet of the track ‘Shot On The Dark’ off their next album ‘PWR/UP’ (or Power Up, we’re not quite sure how they’ll display it yet).

9 hours ago
Trevor Hall
Trevor Hall and Wife Emory May Be The First Singer/Photographer Married Couple To Collaborate

Singer songwriter Trevor Hall and his photographer wife Emory may just be the first singer/songwriter and photographer married couple to collaborate on an album.

1 day ago
Slade
Slade Split In 1992 and Never Reformed

When Slade split in 1992 lead singer Noddy Holder always thought they’d get back together but it never happened.

1 day ago
Angus Young AC/DC Etihad Stadium, Rock Or Bust World Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
AC/DC Confirm New Album ‘PWR/UP’ Is Ready To Roll

AC/DC’s long-awaited next album will be called PWR/UP and is set to roll out any time now.

2 days ago
Helen Reddy Melbourne 2nd April 2014. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Helen Reddy Has Died Aged 78

Australian singer Helen Reddy has died at the age of 78.

2 days ago
Metallica, Lars Ulrich, photo by Ros O'Gorman
Lars Ulrich Says He Doesn’t Listen To Metallica

Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich admitted he doesn't delve into the 'Enter Sandman' band's back catalogue because he ends up overanalysing the technical side of the recordings.

2 days ago