Mac Davis Dies At Age 78

Singer songwriter Mac Davis has died at age 78 after suffering a heart attack in Nashville yesterday.

Davis had his own hits with ‘Baby Don’t Get Hooked on Me’ and ‘Its Hard To Be Humble’.

He also wrote the Elvis Presley hits ‘In The Ghetto’, ‘Don’t Cry Daddy’ and ‘A Little Less Conversation’.

Davis was also the composer of ‘Watching Scotty Grow’, a hit for Bobby Goldsboro.

Mac Davis dabbled occasionally in acting. He starred alongside Nick Nolte in the 1979 comedy ‘North Dallas Forty’ and was also in ‘The Sting II’.

In 2013 the music of Mac Davis crossed genres when he co-wrote Avicii’s ‘Addicted To You’.

His song ‘I Believe In Music’ was recorded by Helen Reddy, who also passed away today.

Mac Davis was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2000.

Our friend Mac Davis has passed. One of the kindest, most talented and most down to earth folks I’ve ever known. Honored. RIP, Mac. ❤️ Posted by Bob Irwin on Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Yesterday the family tweeted:

