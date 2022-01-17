Madonna and Earth Wind & Fire Songwriter Jon Lind Dies At 73 - Noise11.com

Jon Lind, who wrote hits for Earth, Wind & Fire and Madonna, has died from cancer at the age of 73.

Lind co-wrote Earth, Wind & Fire’s ‘Boogie Wonderland’ with Allee Willis. The song was Top 10 in Australia, UK and USA in 1979.

Lind co-wrote Madonna’s ‘Crazy For You’ with John Bettis. The song earned Madonna her first Grammy Nomination and reached no 1 in Australia, UK and USA.

Jon Lind also co-wrote the Vanessa Williams hit ‘Save The Best For Last’. It reached no 1 in Australia and the USA and no 3 in the UK.

Jon Lind songs have been recorded by Cher, Cheap Trick, The Temptations, and Mica Paris.

Jon was also a member of the bands Howdy Moon and The Fifth Avenue Band. Howdy Moon also featured Valerie Carter before her solo album ‘Just A Stone’s Throw Away’, produced by Lowell George. George also produced Howdy Moon’s sole album.

Lind was also a Senior Vice President of A&R for Hollywood Records where he developed the careers of Miley Cyrus, Jonas Brothers and Selena Gomez.

Jon is survived by his wife Susan Drew, his two daughters and two step-children and three grandchildren.

