 Madonna Biopic Almost Ready For Production - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Biopic Almost Ready For Production

by Music-News.com on October 21, 2021

in News

Madonna has almost finished penning the script for her biopic.

In a series of selfies posted to Instagram on Tuesday, the 63-year-old singer shared a glimpse at a working copy of her upcoming biopic.

“Grateful for the success of Madame (X), that my script is almost finished, and for the support of my beautiful children!” the Material Girl singer wrote in the caption of the photos, referencing the release of her latest album. Donning fingerless gloves and chunky sunglasses, the Grammy winner posed with three of her kids in the snaps – David Banda, 16, and twins Stella and Estere, 9.

Screenwriter Erin Cressida Wilson, who has been in recent posts regarding the upcoming film, can be seen in the background of one photo. Oscar-winning screenwriter Diablo Cody was previously announced to be attached to the biopic, while the Like a Prayer hitmaker is said to be the co-screenwriter, producer and director. Casting for the film has not yet begun.

The pages included in the selfies, which she revealed to her 16.7 million Instagram followers, appeared to include two scenes from her early career, according to People. One seemed to be from 1979 while she was a drummer for her band Breakfast Club and the other appeared to be from her 1990 Blond Ambition Tour.

