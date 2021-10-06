 Madonna 'Madame X' Documentary To Premiere On MTV - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna ‘Madame X’ Documentary To Premiere On MTV

by Music-News.com on October 7, 2021

in News

Madonna’s highly anticipated documentary film, MADAME X, will debut Friday 8th October at 10pm on MTV UK.

Filmed in Lisbon, Portugal, the film captures the pop icon’s rare and rapturous tour performance, hailed by sold out theatrical audiences worldwide. The unprecedented intimate streaming experience will take viewers on a journey as compelling and audacious as Madonna’s fearless persona Madame X, a secret agent traveling around the world, changing identities, fighting for freedom, and bringing light to dark places.

“Sharing my vision with global audiences has been profoundly meaningful to me. The opportunity to bring its message and the incandescent artistry of all involved to an even wider audience comes at a time when music is so deeply needed to remind us of the sacred bond of our shared humanity,” shared Madonna.

“Madonna is undoubtedly the world’s biggest superstar, never ceasing to push boundaries and shape the pop culture landscape. She and MTV together have an incredibly storied history and we are thrilled to continue to amplify our partnership globally with the exclusive world premiere of MADAME X streaming on Paramount+ this October,” said Bruce Gillmer, Chief Content Officer, Music, Paramount+ and President of Music, Music Talent, Programming & Events, ViacomCBS.

Madonna’s virtuoso performance in MADAME X celebrates the seven-time Grammy Award winner’s fourteenth studio album of the same name, which debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, and captures new music alongside previous hits and fan favorites for an unrivaled theatrical journey. The linguistically diverse album, inspired by her life immersed in the rich cultural influences of Lisbon, is a love letter to multiculturalism and a testament to Madonna’s transformative influence on, and respect for, global culture and earned praise from The New York Times as a “reimagine[d] pop spectacle for a theater stage, merging her newest music and calls for political awareness with striking intimacy.”

Universally celebrated for its artistry and risk-taking, MADAME X features 48 on-stage performers including Madonna’s children, musicians and dancers from around the globe, and the all-female Orquestra Batukadeiras, whose performance of “Batuka” evokes Batuque, a style of music created by the women originating from Cape Verde. The tour has elicited critical acclaim from fans and media alike, with Forbes proclaiming, “As Madame X, Madonna Is Her Most Authentic Onstage Self In Years” and Billboard describing her “at her best, unapologetic, uncompromising, unyielding and in complete control.” The Atlantic describes its cultural impact: “The power of a show as successful as this is that it beams you directly into a warm, sassy, transfixing human’s brainspace and makes you believe in its rightness. What better entertainment could there be than leaving the theater feeling like a pop star might just save the world?”

