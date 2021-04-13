 Madonna Slaps Down Gun Nutter Over Her Gun Control Post - Noise11.com
Madonna Slaps Down Gun Nutter Over Her Gun Control Post

by Music-News.com on April 14, 2021

in News

Madonna has challenged an Instagram commenter to spend a day living her life before suggesting the Material Girl has no right to talk about gun control.

Madonna offered up a post, in which she fired off about the rise in gun violence in America, on Monday, following the shooting death of 20-year-old Daunte Wright at the hands of police officers in Minnesota, prompting one follower to take aim at Madonna, suggesting she didn’t know what she was talking about.

The fan argued that Madonna would use people with guns to protect herself and her family as a celebrity, but that ordinary people were often left defenceless. Suggesting that criminals will always find ways to harm, the online critic insisted Madonna lives “behind high walls with protection” and not in the “real world”, where potential victims need to be armed.

Madonna was clearly enraged by the post, responding: “Bitch I don’t have any security or armed guards around me”.

She fumed: “Come see me and tell me to my face how not real my world is. I dare you. You know nothing about me or my life. The only criminals I see right now are the police who are paid to protect the people.”

The music icon then reasserted her belief that the justice system is broken, adding: “But police are protected by judges and the criminal justice system which is a joke because there is no justice if you are a person of color.”

