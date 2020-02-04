 Madonna To Sublet New York Apartment To The Artist Formerly Known As Prince Harry - Noise11.com
Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna performs at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 12 March 2016. This is the first show of the Australian leg of her world wide Rebel Heart Tour.

Madonna To Sublet New York Apartment To The Artist Formerly Known As Prince Harry

by Music-News.com on February 5, 2020

in News

Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video.

Following the news that the couple are stepping down from their positions as senior members of the British royal family, and will split their time between North America and England, Madonna shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page in which she offered her own New York property as a bolthole for the pair and their baby son Archie.

“Harry don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring there,” she began her video, which saw her sitting in front of a mirror as she spoke to the camera. “I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan – incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be it – a winner. That’s going to be the dealbreaker. Nope, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

Captioning the video on her Instagram page, Madonna wrote: “Do Megan (sic) and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? ……………… #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium.”

The former Suits actress and eight-month-old Archie have been living on Vancouver Island since the beginning of January, while Harry arrived at the end of the month.

music-news.com

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

David-Bowie-A-Reality-Tour-Concert.-Photo-by-Ros-OGorman
David Bowie Estate Release ‘Baby Universal ‘97’

The Estate of David Bowie has slipped another nugget out to fans. ‘Baby Universal 97’ is a re-recording of Bowie’s 1991 Tin Machine II track.

16 mins ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly Talks Climate Inaction In New Song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’

Paul Kelly’s latest song ‘Sleep Australia Sleep’ addresses the environmental incompetence of the #ScottyfromMarketing government.

31 mins ago
Faith No More by Jimmy Hubbard
Faith No More To Tour Australia and New Zealand In May

Faith No More will perform their first shows since 2016 in Australia and New Zealand in May.

3 hours ago
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Fans Sue Madonna For Turning Up Late At Show

Madonna has been hit with a class action lawsuit for allegedly turning up late to two concerts.

6 hours ago
Kings Of Leon. Photo by Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Kings of Leon To Play First London Shows In Three Years

Kings of Leon will return to London for the first time in three years for an exclusive performance at Finsbury Park in June.

9 hours ago
Brian Wilson performs Pet Sounds at the Palais in St Kilda on Sunday 3 April 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Brian Wilson Asks Beach Boys Fans To Boycott Hunting Event

Brian Wilson is furious that his former band has agreed to play ay a hunting event in Nevada in front of Donald Trump Jr.

15 hours ago
Doug Parkinson
Doug Parkinson To Perform The Music Of Van Morrison Across Australia

Australian rock stalwart Doug Parkinson will take the music of Irish stalwart Van Morrison on tour across Australia for a good chunk of 2020.

17 hours ago