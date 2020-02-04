Madonna To Sublet New York Apartment To The Artist Formerly Known As Prince Harry

Madonna has offered to sublet her Central Park West apartment to Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex in a cheeky video.

Following the news that the couple are stepping down from their positions as senior members of the British royal family, and will split their time between North America and England, Madonna shared a hilarious video on her Instagram page in which she offered her own New York property as a bolthole for the pair and their baby son Archie.

“Harry don’t run off to Canada, it’s so boring there,” she began her video, which saw her sitting in front of a mirror as she spoke to the camera. “I’ll let them sublet my apartment in Central Park West. It’s two bedroom, it’s got the best view of Manhattan – incredible balcony. I think that’s gonna be it – a winner. That’s going to be the dealbreaker. Nope, Buckingham Palace has got nothing on CPW.”

Captioning the video on her Instagram page, Madonna wrote: “Do Megan (sic) and Prince Harry want to sublet my apartment on Central Park West?? ……………… #madamextheatre #thelondonpalladium.”

The former Suits actress and eight-month-old Archie have been living on Vancouver Island since the beginning of January, while Harry arrived at the end of the month.

