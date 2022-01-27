 Madonna Wants To Tour With Britney Spears - Noise11.com
Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna, Rod Laver Arena Rebel Heart Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Madonna Wants To Tour With Britney Spears

by Music-News.com on January 28, 2022

in News

Madonna has suggested going on a joint stadium tour with Britney Spears.

During an Instagram Live Q&A on Wednesday, Madonna was asked by a fan about whether she plans to tour again someday.

“Hell yeah! I have to,” Madonna replied, adding: “Stadium baby! Me and Britney, what about that?”

Madonna suggested that she and Britney Spears could “reenact the original (kiss),” referring to their headline-grabbing on-stage kiss at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. Months after that kiss, Madonna and Britney collaborated on the song Me Against the Music.

Should the tour ever happen, it would be their first performance together in over a decade. Britney last joined Madonna on stage in 2008, when they performed a duet of Madonna’s track Human Nature during her Sticky & Sweet tour.

Madonna noted that the idea is “really cool” but she is “not sure” if Britney would be “into” it. Britney hasn’t performed live since she concluded her Piece of Me Tour in October 2018. She claimed that she was forced to go on the tour while under her conservatorship and since the legal arrangement was terminated in November, Britney has stated that she didn’t enjoy touring and has no intention of doing so again in the future.

Madonna publicly supported the #FreeBritney movement to release the singer from her conservatorship last year, writing on Instagram, “Give this woman her life back. Slavery was abolished so long ago! Death to the greedy patriarchy that has been doing this to women for centuries. This is a violation of human rights! Britney we coming to get you out of jail!”

music-news.com

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman Madonna Rebel Heart Concert Tour Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Michael Buble Higher
Michael Buble Covers Paul McCartney and Bob Dylan For New Album ‘Higher’

Michael Buble has recorded a cover of Paul McCartney’s ‘My Valentine’ and Bob Dylan’s ‘Make You Feel My Love’ for his next album ‘Higher’.

5 hours ago
Kanye West 2012 - Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Kanye West Announces Donda 2 Release Date

Kanye West plans to release 'Donda 2' on February 22. West has taken to social media to announce that his next album, and the sequel to last year’s 'Donda', will be released next month.

16 hours ago
50 Cent photo by Ros O'Gorman
50 Cent To Play Wembley

50 Cent is set to play London's The SSE Arena, Wembley in June.

2 days ago
Kanye West
Kanye West ‘Donda 2’ Is Closer Than First Thought

Kanye West's new album 'DONDA 2' is set to be released earlier than expected.

3 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Damon Albarn Apologizes To Taylor Swift After Songwriting Slag-off

Blur frontman Damon Albarn has apologised to Taylor Swift for claiming she does not write her own songs.

3 days ago
Damon Albarn photo by Ros OGorman
Taylor Swift Fires Off Foot Stomping Tanty At Damon Albarn Over Songwriting Quip

Taylor Swift is stomping her feet and banging her fists over comments Damon Albarn made about her songwriting and she does have a point. Albarn’s comments are completely wrong.

3 days ago
Adele 30
Adele Called Some Fans Personally After Cancelling Vegas Residency

Adele has called fans who were set to attend her Las Vegas residency to apologise for postponing the shows at short notice.

4 days ago