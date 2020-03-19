 Marcus Mumford Ready For A Solo Album - Noise11.com
Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons

Marcus Mumford of Mumford & Sons - Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Marcus Mumford Ready For A Solo Album

by Music-News.com on March 20, 2020

The Mumford & Sons frontman is currently on a break from the band and as they have given one another the “blessing” to work on side-projects during their time off, he’s “excited” at the thought of collaborating with other writers as he has a “lot of business to do”.

Asked if he might make a solo album, he told Rolling Stone: “We’ve definitely giving each other the blessing to do whatever feels right creatively.

“The idea of co-writes doesn’t scare me at all. It’s quite exciting. It feels like I have a lot of business to do with my instruments and my gear, so I’m excited to lean into that in the next year.”

Marcus began his career drumming for the likes of Laura Marling, Adele and Noah and the Whale but part of him also wanted to play guitar and he admitted he still feels the mix of “adrenaline and fear” that he had back then.

He said: “You’re kind of nervous that you might get the guitar passed to you. But you also kind of want it to happen. It was constantly that cross between adrenaline and fear. And I still live there.”

The 33-year-old singer described his relationship with his bandmates, keyboardist Ben Lovett, bass player Ted Dwane, and banjo player Winston Marshall, as being like a marriage and they are always honest with one another.
He admitted: “Anyone starts taking themselves too seriously, we cut them down a bit.”

They all still love playing live together because of the “shared experience” it brings people.

Marcus said: “I like the idea of small. I like the idea of relational. I mean, I think it’s why we pick the tactile instruments when we first started: the things you could see and touch and feel.

“I think that’s why we love gigs. Because it’s a moment in time that brings people together for a shared experience. I think real connection and being present feels underrated and undervalued to me, especially in this time we’re in.”

music-news.com

Mumford and Sons, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Mumford and Sons, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Mumford and Sons, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Mumford and Sons, Photo By Ian Laidlaw Mumford and Sons, Photo By Ian Laidlaw

