Marcus Mumford has teamed up with Major Lazer for the new song ‘Lay Your Head On Me’.

Major Lazer calls it “a special guitar and piano performance of “Lay Your Head On Me” by Marcus Mumford.

CREDITS:

Shot by Gavin Batty

Piano: Reuben James

Filmed at Eastcote Studios, London

Engineered by George Murphy

Edited by Maxime Quoilin

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments