 Marilyn Manson Addresses Evan Rachel Wood Controversy - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Marilyn Manson. Photo by Ros O'Gorman.

Marilyn Manson Addresses Evan Rachel Wood Controversy

by Music-News.com on November 13, 2020

in News

Marilyn Manson’s team have responded to a series of questions about his relationship with Evan Rachel Wood and the allegations of abuse she made against an unnamed ex.

Manson recently cut short a phone interview with Metal Hammer magazine after he was asked about Wood’s 2019 testimony in front of the California Senate Public Safety Committee about an abusive relationship she was in with an older man when she was 18.

The reporters at the magazine then followed up by sending Manson’s publicist a series of questions about his relationship with Wood – which began in 2007 when she was 19 and ended months after their engagement in 2010 – and his PR team replied to the publication with a lengthy statement.

“Personal testimony is just that, and we think it’s inappropriate to comment on that,” their statement said in relation to Wood’s allegations. “You then go on to talk about Manson being accused of ‘terrible things’ by unnamed ‘critics’ but offer no guidance on who these critics are and what these things are, so it’s not possible to comment.”

In reference to a question about Mickey Rourke – another ex who Wood has denied was her abuser, Manson’s team added: “It is my understanding that Evan Rachel Wood dated multiple people around the time she was dating Manson. Basic internet research will give you a host of other names that have not come up in any of our discussions.”

The reps also claimed Manson remains friends with his ex-fiancee Rose McGowan and ex-wife Dita Von Teese and pointed to positive comments Wood had made about their relationship in the past.

On accusations made online, his team added: “Unfortunately, we live in a time where people believe what they read on the Internet, and feel free to say what they want with no actual evidence. The effects can be catastrophic and promoting non fact based information is wholly irresponsible.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Marilyn Manson, photo by Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

System of a Down
System of a Down Raise $600,000 For Armenia Fund

System of a Down have sent a message to fans after raises $600,000 for Artsakh via the Armenia Fund.

1 day ago
Britney Spears - image By Ros O'Gorman
Britney Spears Loses Legal Battle With Father

Britney Spears' lawyer has been denied a request to have her father immediately removed as her co-conservator, despite alleging the pop superstar is "afraid" of him.

2 days ago
Foo Fighters Debut ‘Shame Shame’ Video

Foo Fighters have released the video for 'Shame Shame', the first taste of their 12th album 'Medicine at Midnight', due in February.

2 days ago
Paul Kelly AWITG on Friday 17 November 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Paul Kelly To Stream Two Performances From Melbourne Recital Centre

Paul Kelly will enter at Melbourne Recital Centre in coming weeks for two exclusive online performances of ‘Please Leave Your Light On’ and ‘Love Is Strong As Death’.

3 days ago
Dave Grohl Foo Fighters at Etihad Stadium on Tuesday 30 January 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Foo Fighters 12th Album ‘Medicine At Midnight’ Is Coming February

Dave Grohl and co gave fans the first taste of their delayed 10th LP with the lead single, 'Shame Shame', which they debuted on 'Saturday Night Live' over the weekend.

3 days ago
Slipknot's Shawn 'Clown' Crahan - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Slipknot Are Working On New Music

Slipknot percussionist Shawn 'Clown' Crahan revealed that it has been "an interesting time" for the heavy metal band as they have been working on new material.

3 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney photo by Ros O'Gorman, music news, noise11.com
Justin Beiber Hillsong Mentor Fired From Church

Justin Bieber's spiritual mentor Carl Lentz has been fired from his position at the Hillsong Church East Coast due to "moral failures".

November 6, 2020