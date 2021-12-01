 Marilyn Manson Home Searched - Noise11.com
Marilyn Manson Home Searched

by Music-News.com on December 1, 2021

Marilyn Manson’s home was searched by authorities on Monday as part of an ongoing investigation into sexual abuse allegations.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Eva Jimenez confirmed to The Associated Press that a search warrant was served on the home of Manson, real name Brian Warner, on Monday. She gave no further details.

Law enforcement sources told TMZ that Manson, 52, was not at his West Hollywood home at the time of the search and detectives forced entry into the property. They reportedly seized media storage units, such as hard drives, which will be searched before the case is submitted to the Los Angeles County District Attorney.

The search is reportedly in connection to the ongoing investigation into allegations against Manson, who has been accused of sexual assault and physical abuse by several women, including his ex-fiancee, Westworld actress Evan Rachel Wood.

Representatives for the Sheriff’s Department said in February that they had started investigating Manson over reports of domestic violence between 2009 and 2011 in West Hollywood, where he lived at the time. They did not identify the woman or women involved.

The musician is currently facing lawsuits from three women – Game of Thrones actress Esme Bianco, model Ashley Morgan Smithline, and his former personal assistant Ashley Walters – who all claim they were sexually abused by him.

Manson has previously denied the allegations, calling them “horrible distortions of reality.” His bid to have Biancos lawsuit dismissed was denied by a judge in October.

