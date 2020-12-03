 Marlon Williams Teams With Kacy & Clayton For ‘Your Mind’s Walking Out’ - Noise11.com
Marlon Williams Teams With Kacy & Clayton For ‘Your Mind’s Walking Out’

by Paul Cashmere on December 3, 2020

in News

Marlon Williams has teamed up with Canada’s Kacy & Clayton for the album ‘Plastic Bouquet’. ‘Your Mind’s On The Way’ is the new single and video.

The video was made in New Zealand using only dogs instead of Kacy, Clayton and Marlon. Marlon said, “The canine face. What ponderings truly go on inside that furry skull we may never know, but we sure like to imagine we do. Remember Homeward Bound? Or the infinitely superior Milo and Otis? Well, in the noble tradition of awkwardly imputing complex human emotions into the actions of animals, we present to you: ‘Your Mind’s Walking Out.’”

Cousins Clayton Linthicum and Kacy Anderson are from Saskatchewan in Canada. New Zealander Marlon Williams is now based in Melbourne, Australia. He had a small part in the Bradley Cooper directed ‘A Star Is Born’ performing ‘Pretty Woman’.

‘Plastic Bouquet’ was produced by Kacy Lee Anderson and Marlon Williams on Saskatoon, Canada and Nashville, USA. The album is due 11 December 2020.

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

