Matt Harris, Bass Player For The Posies, Has Died - Noise11.com

Matt Harris, bass player for The Posies and before that Oranger, has passed away. A cause of death has not been announced.

The Posies issued the following statement:

“It is with a very heavy heart we acknowledge that the news circulating today is true. Matt Harris, bassist for the Posies from 2001 til 2014, has passed away. Matt lent his incredible skills, mischievous humor and abject sweetness to many Posies tours and his brilliant bass lines are captured on our albums “Every Kind of Light” (2005) and “Blood Candy” (2010). Rest well, Matt. You will be missed”.

Matt Harris was a stalwart of the San Francisco music scene. He worked with Stick Figures, then Overwhelming Colorfast before joining Oranger and then The Posies.

Harris replaced Joe Skyward in The Posies and would spend the next 13 years as a member of the band although they only recorded two albums in that time.

The Posies had planned a US tour in 2020 with Matt but the tour was cancelled because of Covid.

