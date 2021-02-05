 Matt Harris, Bass Player For The Posies, Has Died - Noise11.com
The Posies

The Posies

Matt Harris, Bass Player For The Posies, Has Died

by Paul Cashmere on February 5, 2021

in News

Matt Harris, bass player for The Posies and before that Oranger, has passed away. A cause of death has not been announced.

The Posies issued the following statement:

“It is with a very heavy heart we acknowledge that the news circulating today is true. Matt Harris, bassist for the Posies from 2001 til 2014, has passed away. Matt lent his incredible skills, mischievous humor and abject sweetness to many Posies tours and his brilliant bass lines are captured on our albums “Every Kind of Light” (2005) and “Blood Candy” (2010). Rest well, Matt. You will be missed”.

Matt Harris was a stalwart of the San Francisco music scene. He worked with Stick Figures, then Overwhelming Colorfast before joining Oranger and then The Posies.

Harris replaced Joe Skyward in The Posies and would spend the next 13 years as a member of the band although they only recorded two albums in that time.

The Posies had planned a US tour in 2020 with Matt but the tour was cancelled because of Covid.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Maynard Keenan Tool A Perfect Circle Puscifer
Tool’s Maynard James Keenan Claims He Had Covid Twice

Tool's Maynard James Keenan has revealed he had the "ugly" respiratory illness Covid-19 for a second time in November and was hospitalised on December 1, after it "kind of" progressed into pneumonia.

14 hours ago
Kate Ceberano performs at the APIA Good Times Tour at the Palais in St Kilda on Saturday 28 May 2016. Photo by Ros O'Gorman http://www.noise11.com
Kate Ceberano On Her Return To Sony For ‘Sweet Inspiration’

Kate Ceberano has released her first contemporary album in eight years back with Sony Music and thanks Denis Handlin and Robert Rigby for the chance.

22 hours ago
Sinead O'Connor (Photo: Tim Cashmere)
Sinead O’Connor Sends Out Plea To Son

Sinead O'Connor has asked fans and followers to pray for her 16-year-old son, Shane, following a "hideous day from hell".

1 day ago
Marilyn Manson, Melbourne photographer ros o'gorman
Wes Borland Calls Marilyn Manson “A Bad Guy”

Marilyn Manson's former guitarist Wes Borland has blasted the band leader as abuse allegations swirl around him, insisting the shock rocker is a "bad guy".

1 day ago
Marilyn Manson - photo by Ros O'Gorman
Rose McGowan Speaks Out About Her Ex Marilyn Manson

Rose McGowan has offered her support to the women accusing her former fiance, Marilyn Manson, of abuse.

2 days ago
Marilyn Manson, Melbourne photographer ros o'gorman
Marilyn Manson Responds To Abuse Claims

Marilyn Manson has hit back at Evan Rachel Wood's accusations that he abused her, labelling them "horrible distortions of reality".

2 days ago
Mariah Carey Jupiters Gold Coast Show 2013: Photo Gerry Nicholls
Mariah Carey Sued By Sister Over Book

Mariah Carey's estranged sister is suing the star for comments the singer has made about her.

3 days ago