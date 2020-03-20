 Melbourne Guitar Show 2020 Postponed - Noise11.com
Melbourne Guitar Show 2020

Melbourne Guitar Show 2020 Postponed

by Greg Phillips on March 20, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

In the light of developments and the impact of the coronavirus, the Australian Music Association, organiser of the Melbourne Guitar Show, which was scheduled for August 1 & 2, 2020 has announced the postponement of the August event.

The Guitar Show, which has become a crowd and music industry favourite, is in its 6th year at Caulfield Racecourse. It features displays by over 50 exhibitors, employs over 60 artists and attracts crowds of up to 5000 guitar enthusiasts.

The association has been investigating the possibility of a re-scheduled date later in the year, possibly October, and will continue to do so, but is preparing for the eventuality that this may not be possible.

This decision comes after consulting partners, stakeholders and the industry who we have been in conversation with over the past week or so as the situation has developed.

The AMA’s Rob Walker said “We are all very sad and disappointed to make this announcement. The Melbourne Guitar Show is a rare opportunity for our industry to showcase both its instruments and gear and all of the fine artists that use them. It provides a boost to musical instrument suppliers and retailers, attracting local and interstate exhibitors, as well as to the live performance sector, so we hope we can look forward to identifying a future date that we can celebrate with our industry and our audience safely”.

Keep an eye on the Melbourne Guitar Show website and Facebook page for developments.

