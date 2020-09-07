 Melbourne Musician Sam See Slams Protestors For Their Freedumb - Noise11.com
Sam See

Sam See

Melbourne Musician Sam See Slams Protestors For Their Freedumb

by Paul Cashmere on September 7, 2020

in News

Melbourne musician/songwriter Sam See has slammed the maskless morons who protested for the ‘freedom’ has FREEDUMB.

A swarm of dickheads invaded Melbourne’s sacred Shine of Remembrance on Saturday before spreading their germs around Albert Park Lake faster than they could be swatted by Victorian Police.

Sam See, writer of John Farnham’s ‘Reasons’, a founding member of Sherbet and one-time member of Bon Scott’s Fraternity and Country Radio and producer for Olivia Newton-John and Marcia Hines composed a different set of words for the Freedumb Fighters.

“The stage four restrictions have been punishing but necessary and now there is a predictable “angry shout from the fringe,” he wrote in a letter. “As a sole trading musician, I, and my colleagues, have many reasons to bemoan being locked down owing to the pandemic. As the writer of ‘Reasons’ by John Farnham, misappropriated by the selfish, deluded marchers in Saturday, I would be happy to re-record another Australian legend’s song. “Most People Who Think, Know That You’re Crazy!” for their next illegal, farcical parade”.

