Melbourne Recital Centre

Melbourne Recital Centre To Remain Closed Until At Least June 2020

by Announcement on April 3, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Melbourne Recital Centre have announced the following in regards to opening hours and when shows will return:

Through this extended closure, Melbourne Recital Centre continues to play its part in helping to slow the spread of coronavirus (COVID-19) in Victoria and keeping the community safe.

All concerts and events during this time will be postponed or cancelled, and all customers will be offered a refund or the opportunity to exchange into a future performance.

Melbourne Recital Centre cares deeply about the health and safety of its audiences, artists and staff. We acknowledge that the suspension of normal operations is a difficult but essential action for the health of the Victorian public.

We ask that ticketholders do not come to Melbourne Recital Centre. The Centre is currently closed to the public.

The Centre’s box office will contact ticketholders affected by the closure with information about how refunds and exchanges will be processed.

Ticketholders who purchased tickets directly from the concert’s presenter will be contacted by the presenter’s box office or representative.

You can help us provide crucial financial assistance to our community of local artists whose performances are directly affected by this period of closure.

Local artists have always been at the core of what makes Melbourne Recital Centre the best place to hear and with your help, we can ensure that Victoria’s vibrant musical community is sustained through these difficult times.

