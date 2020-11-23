 Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane To Debut Drummer Queens - Noise11.com
Drummer Queens

Drummer Queens

Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane To Debut Drummer Queens

by Paul Cashmere on November 24, 2020

in News

Drummer Queens, a new original Australian theatre production, will premiere for performances in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane in 2021.

Drummer Queens will open at Sydney’s Lyric Theatre on 6 February. The Melbourne season will start 27 April and then it is on to Brisbane on 11 May. 

The creator and composer of DRUMMER QUEENS, Joe Accaria, said, “Karen Carpenter was once famously asked why she plays the drums. Her answer: ‘Two words, WHY NOT’! Our heartbeat, our influencers and teachers are women. For me it was Sheila E, Cindy Blackman, Viola Schmidt, all of whom paved the way for a young man to ignore an historical anomaly. DRUMMER QUEENS aims to give a platform to women of inexorable talent and musical wisdom, all brought to the fore in a physical group dynamic that pushes the boundaries of rhythm and performance through inspirational drumming and musicianship, joyous danceable groove and awe. There are all female drumming groups in Asia, South America, Africa and beyond. WHY NOT now in Australia?”

 “The first day I stepped into the studio as one of eight multifaceted female musicians I knew that DRUMMER QUEENS was something special”, said choreographer and performer Peta Anderson. “Being both a choreographer and performer in this brand new show allows me to explore and create new ways to push the level of drumming from all angles. As a woman in this female-driven show, I feel so empowered and inspired by the level of talent in DRUMMER QUEENS. and I know that the audience will feel every ounce of energy the drums and the queens will be giving to them.”

Facebook @drummerqueensofficial

Instagram @DrummerQueens

#DrummerQueens

DRUMMER QUEENS

Creator and Composer – Joe Accaria 

Creative Director – Nigel Turner-Carroll

Choreographer – Peta Anderson

Production Designer and Lighting Designer – Richard Neville

Production Designer and Costume Designer – Adrienn Lord

Sound Designer – Michael Waters

Producers – Neil Gooding Productions & Repercussions Productions

