 Melbourne Symphony Orchestra To Raise Funds For Red Cross - Noise11.com
Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - photo by Daniel Aulsebrook

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra - photo by Daniel Aulsebrook

Melbourne Symphony Orchestra To Raise Funds For Red Cross

by Tim Cashmere on January 13, 2020

in News

The Melbourne Symphony Orchestra will dedicate the first of three free concerts to the Red Cross, they announced today.

Every year the MSO performs free concerts at Melbourne’s Myer Music Bowl, driving classical music into the hands of those who wouldn’t usually be exposed to it.

While it is a free show, there will be Red Cross collectors on the night, or you can donate online by visiting redcross.org.au/mso.

“All of us at MSO are extremely saddened by what has occurred in Victoria and throughout our beautiful country,” said MSO Managing Director Sophie Galaise in a statement.

“A number of staff and musicians have been directly affected by the bushfires and our hearts go out all Australians, who have been, and continue to be, impacted by this distressing catastrophe.”

The concerts see the world-renowned orchestra perform some of the greatest hits of orchestral music, with a special on-country debut performance of Deborah Cheetham AO’s musical acknowledgment of country, Long Time Living Here.

Long Time Living Here is a part of a collaborative work between Cheetham, the MSO, Short Black Opera and language custodians and their communities. It is a project that will create a musical acknowledgment of country for each of the 11 official indigenous language groups of Victoria. This particular piece will be performed in the Boon Wurrung language, native to the area modern-day Melbourne now occupies.

The event will be conducted by Tianyi Lu. There will be performances of works by MSO Cybec Young Composer in Residence, Jordan Moore, Australian composer Matthew Hindson AM, and Dvořák’s Symphony No.9 From the New World.

The concerts will take place on the 5, 8 and 15th of February.

Watch this 2018 teaser of MSO performing Dvořák below:

Related Posts

Australian Festival Conference
The Australian Festival Industry Conference Is Back And Bigger Than Ever

The Australian Festival Industry Conference (AFIC) is back in 2020 for three days of festival management workshops.

2 hours ago
Gordi
LISTEN: Gordi Releases Song For Bushfire Relief

Country New South Wales muso Gordi has released a song in support of the NSW Rural Fire Service.

4 hours ago
9 To 5 musical
Dolly Parton’s 9 To 5 Musical Is Coming To Melbourne

Dolly Parton’s ‘9 To 5 The Musical’ will head to Melbourne in July following its Sydney season.

7 hours ago
Alice Cooper at Rod Laver Arena on Friday 20 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Celeste Barber to Host Fire Fight Australia with Alice Cooper, Queen, kd lang, Olivia Newton-John and more

Queen + Adam Lambert, Alice Cooper, Olivia Newton-John and kd lang will join Australia’s Amy Shark, Baker Boy, Conrad Sewell, Daryl Braithwaite, Delta Goodrem, Grinspoon, Guy Sebastian, Hilltop Hoods, Icehouse, Illy, Jessica Mauboy, John Farnham, Lee Kernaghan, Peking Duk, Pete Murray, Tina Arena and William Barton for Fire Fight Australia.

8 hours ago
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Ballarat Gives Red Hot Summer Its 17th Sellout for 2020

Ballarat has become the 17th Red Hot Summer show for 2020 to sell-out. Ballarat has just clocked up the latest best seller for Duane McDonald.

22 hours ago
Cold Chisel's Ian Moss and Jimmy Barnes at Mt Duneed Winery 11 Jan 2020
Cold Chisel Prove Again Gettin The Band Back Together Was A Great Idea

Imagine 20,000 Australians singing along to every word of ‘Choir Girl’ or ‘Flame Trees’. Yeah, not that unusual right. But what about ‘Getting’ The Band Back Together’, a new song from the new Cold Chisel album. Now that was a surprise.

1 day ago
Michael Gudinski. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Michael Gudinski Reveals More About Sound Relief Bushfire Concert

Michael Gudinski has revealed more details of the upcoming bushfire benefit Sound Relief.

3 days ago