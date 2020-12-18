Melbourne’s The FyreFly To Close - Noise11.com

Melbourne venue will close after this weekend making it the second Melbourne venue in a week to shut, after The Dog’s Bar, also in St Kilda.

The Fyrefly is situated downstairs inside the Newmarket Hotel in St Kilda. The space will become a sports bar in 2021.

In a statement The Fyrefly management posted:

THE FYREFLY GLOWS FOR THE LAST TIME THIS WEEKEND

We are sad to announce that our host venue the Newmarket Hotel has made the decision to turn the space into a sports bar next year.

The news is a shock to us just as it will be for all of our wonderful live entertainment lovers and the artists who have performed or had a show coming up next year.

We would love to see you at one of our last two shows: Tonight Michael Spiby, Jimmy Cupples and James Ryan will play two great sets and then Saturday night Dalicados will perform their full album with the fitting title “Nevermore”

We say goodbye and thank you to every single person who has supported us and loved this unique and beautiful venue as much as we did.

Last week, St Kilda venue The Dog’s Bar also called last drinks after 31 years.

