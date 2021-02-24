 Melbourne’s The Ugly Kings Sign With Napalm Records - Noise11.com
The Ugly Kings

The Ugly Kings

Melbourne’s The Ugly Kings Sign With Napalm Records

by Paul Cashmere on February 24, 2021

in News,Noise Pro

Melbourne’s The Ugly Kings have signed an international deal with Austrian metal label Napalm Records.

The Ugly Kings formed in 2015. Their rock template starts with Hendrix into The Doors and more recently Queens of the Stone Age.

Napalm Records has been around since 1992. The band said, “It is with great honour and excitement that we join the mighty Napalm Records family! On the brink of recording our brand new album, we feel this partnership comes at the perfect time in our career. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Napalm Records and we can’t wait to release new music in 2021!”

Sebastian Muench of Napalm Records said, “We are super excited to announce the signing of one of the most talented Blues Rock bands ever! THE UGLY KINGS, hailing from Melbourne, released an amazing album in 2018, Darkness Is My Home, and we anticipate a new hard blues rock masterpiece is just on the horizon! Welcome to the Napalm family!”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Billie Eilish
Billie Eilish To Launch Her Documentary

Billie Eilish will launch her much-anticipated documentary by performing and chatting to fans during a virtual get together on Thursday.

23 hours ago
Justin Bieber, Rod Laver, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Melbourne
Justin Bieber Pops Out A Surprise Stream

Justin Bieber surprised fans with a special set at Spotify's 'Stream On' virtual launch event on Monday (22.02.21).

1 day ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
There Is A Robbie Williams Biopic On The Way

'The Greatest Showman' director Michael Gracey is set to helm 'Better Man', a coming of age about Robbie Williams' unlikely rise to stardom.

1 day ago
Eve
Eve To Star In Queens

Eve has landed herself a starring role in ABC's upcoming musical pilot, Queens.

2 days ago
Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato Hopes Doco Helps Those Struggling With Sobriety

Demi Lovato went public with her near-fatal drug overdose and recovery in a hard-hitting new docu-series in the hope her story will help others.

2 days ago
Rubens 0202
Australian Charts: The Rubens 0202 is 0101

Local rock band The Rubens see their fourth studio album "0202" become their fourth Top 3 album and also their first No.1 this week.

3 days ago
Yungblud
Yungblud ‘Life On Mars’ Played On Mars

Yungblud's Life On Mars was played as NASA's rover landed on the planet on Thursday.

3 days ago