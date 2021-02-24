Melbourne’s The Ugly Kings Sign With Napalm Records - Noise11.com

Melbourne’s The Ugly Kings have signed an international deal with Austrian metal label Napalm Records.

The Ugly Kings formed in 2015. Their rock template starts with Hendrix into The Doors and more recently Queens of the Stone Age.

Napalm Records has been around since 1992. The band said, “It is with great honour and excitement that we join the mighty Napalm Records family! On the brink of recording our brand new album, we feel this partnership comes at the perfect time in our career. We look forward to a long and fruitful relationship with Napalm Records and we can’t wait to release new music in 2021!”

Sebastian Muench of Napalm Records said, “We are super excited to announce the signing of one of the most talented Blues Rock bands ever! THE UGLY KINGS, hailing from Melbourne, released an amazing album in 2018, Darkness Is My Home, and we anticipate a new hard blues rock masterpiece is just on the horizon! Welcome to the Napalm family!”

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest





Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments