Memo Music Hall’s New Years Eve Party To Feature Melbourne Ska Orchestra

by Paul Cashmere on December 13, 2019

Melbourne Ska Orchestra will be the party band for the end of year performance at Memo Music Hall in St Kilda.

Melbourne’s Nicky Bomba fronts Melbourne Ska Orchestra. “I’m excited to be playing at football kick away from where it all started back in 2003 at the Espy to celebrate the coming 2020. This MEMO gig is bound to be massive,” he said.

The 25-piece Melbourne Ska Orchestra latest track ‘Good Days Bad Days’ is from their epic ‘One Year of Ska’ album which had the band releasing one track a week every Friday at 9am for a year. It earned them their second ARIA Award for Best World Music Album for 2019. They previously won the same award in 2016 for ‘Sierra Kilo Alpha’.

Get tickets here

Doors Open: 7.30pm, showtime: 8.30pm-12.15am.
Reserved Seats: $80.00 +bf
General Admin: $50.00 +bf
At the Door: $55.00 (if still available)

