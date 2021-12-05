 Michael Bublé’ Get Bubly With His Own Soda - Noise11.com
Michael Buble at Rod Laver Arena, photo Ros O'Gorman

Michael Bublé’ Get Bubly With His Own Soda

by Paul Cashmere on December 5, 2021

in News

If Michael Bublé wasn’t sweet enough for you so far then things are about to change. Bublé is about to release his own soda.

“Merry Berry Bublé’ is actually a thing and its here for Christmas. Its full of the taste of raspberry, strawberry and blackberry and Pepsi says, “To make the limited-edition cans truly worthy of their namesake, merry berry bublé is playfully adorned with musical notes and an ode to Michael’s signature necktie. And because no can of bubly would be complete without giving fans a reason to crack a smile™, each can of merry berry bublé is decked out in its own tacky holiday sweater, bringing that iconic bubly grin into the holiday season”.

Michael says, “After two years of working to show the world that bubly should actually be spelled bublé, I can finally put the markers down! I am incredibly excited that bubly is granting me my holiday wish and putting my name on their first-ever holiday release, merry berry bublé,” says Michael. “I don’t want to say, ‘I told you so,’ but c’mon – merry berry bublé has a nice ring to it, don’t you think?”

bubly sparkling water is available in seventeen delicious flavors: blackberrybubly, limebubly, cherrybubly, grapefruitbubly, strawberrybubly, raspberrybubly, mangobubly, peachbubly, orangebubly, watermelonbubly, pineapplebubly, lemonbubly, passionfruitbubly andblueberrypomegranatebubly. bubly bounce is available in five refreshing combo flavors: mango passion fruit, triple berry, blood orange grapefruit, citrus cherry and blueberry pomegranate.

