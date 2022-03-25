 Michael Bublé To Return To Australia In November - Noise11.com
Michael Bublé To Return To Australia In November

by Paul Cashmere on March 25, 2022

in News

Michael Bublé is coming back to Australia in November.

Bublé last slipped some Australian dates in back in February 2020 just before Covid closed down the world. He was also in Australia for shows in 2014, 2011, 2008, 2005.

He performed at the Logie Awards in Melbourne in 2004, 2005 and 2013 and at the AFL Grand Final in 2005. “I have been touring Australia for 20 years now and the fact that you all keep turning up to my shows makes me feel like the luckiest man alive,” Michael Bublé says. “I absolutely adore performing live, being on stage is complete and utter enjoyment for me. It’s a great pleasure and honour for me to be able to show up and be made feel so welcome.”

Paul Dainty, President, and CEO of TEG DAINTY, said, “Australian fans fortunate enough to have seen Michael Bublé during previous tours already know he’s the greatest performer. Observing every single member of Michael’s sold-out arena audiences hanging on his every word certainly is a joy to behold, he creates memorable moments for us all to cherish.”

Michael Bublé 2022 Australian Tour Dates

Wednesday 30 November – Newcastle Entertainment Centre
Saturday 3 December – Perth RAC Arena
Wednesday 7 December – Melbourne Rod Laver Arena
Sunday 11 December – Adelaide Entertainment Centre
Wednesday 14 December – Sydney Qudos Bank Arena
Saturday 17 December – Brisbane Entertainment Centre

