Michael Chugg To Stage One For Lismore, One From The Heart - Noise11.com

Chugg Entertainment will present the One From The Heart fundraiser for Lismore on 15 May headlined by Lismore’s own Grinspoon and Paul Kelly, Dan Kelly, Jon Stevens, Lime Cordiale, Sheppard, Daryl Braithwaite, Darlinghurst and The Buckleys.
In a statement Michael Chugg said, “The idea and reasoning behind staging a concert resonated to me – that this was not about raising money but raising the community’s spirits. The lead time was incredibly tight; what would normally take 4 months of planning had to turn around in 6 weeks. So, my first call was to [Helium Records] Mark Pope.”
Pope continued, “Just 3 weeks ago Chuggi called; since that first call with Lismore Council, we’ve locked in the venue, the date, a line-up of some seriously great Australian artists, all of whom are playing for zero fees, along with a professional marketing and communication plan as well as a high end production and site plan. In just 3 weeks we’ve built “a team of strangers” drawn from both the music industry and council into a cracking ‘single purpose’ team and now ready to announce One From The Heart”.
Lismore Mayor Steve Kreig said, “About a week after the second flood hit us on March 30, I was talking with Council staff about what we could do to lift community spirits. What we needed was a line in the sand moment that would mark a shift in the community’s mood of shock to begin the long hard road of rebuilding and restoring our homes and our community. Same day, one of Council’s team reached out to Rick Sleeman from Sports Marketing Australia”.
Sunday, 15 May 2022
Lismore Showgrounds, Lismore NSW
Midday to 9.30pm
Free tickets available now to postcodes 2471, 2472 and 2480 from Moshtix
Tickets on sale to anyone outside the affected postcodes from 8.00am on Saturday, 30 April from Moshtix
Featuring:
(in order of appearance)
The Buckleys | Darlinghurst
Paul Kelly and Dan Kelly
Daryl Braithwaite
Sheppard | Lime Cordiale
Jon Stevens | Grinspoon
Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook