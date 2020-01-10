 Michael Gudinski Reveals More About Sound Relief Bushfire Concert - Noise11.com
Michael Gudinski. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Michael Gudinski. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Michael Gudinski Reveals More About Sound Relief Bushfire Concert

by Paul Cashmere on January 10, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Michael Gudinski has revealed more details of the upcoming bushfire benefit Sound Relief.

Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski says plans for the massive Sound Relief benefit concert is well into the planning stages. Gudinski expects to do the shows in March.

Speaking with the ABC Gudinski revealed that the event will take place in five cities including New Zealand.

He also said some very important people have been discussing the situation with him. “I’ve had notes from Ed Sheeran, who is so special in this market, Gudinski tells the ABC. “Bruce Springsteen’s management sent me a note. I know how many people love and respect that guy and how serious his music is”.

He also says multiple promoters will be involved with rivals putting their differences aside to get it done. “For the first time ever we are actually combining together with Live Nation and some of a couple of other promoters,” Michael said. “This is beyond competition so let’s just get down and do it. I think it will be bigger than ever. Pink is a phenomenon here, Kylie. It’s too early to tell you the line-up”.

He said Elton John and Ed Sheeran are strong possibilities. “I’ve got no-one signed up but the two people at the top of my list are Sir Elton, who has spent so much time here and is such a generous person. He has already donated a million bucks and his mate, my stepson Ed Sheeran. But there’s plenty more”.

TEG Dainty and TEG Live are also about to announce details of a benefit in Sydney on February 17, headlined by Queen.

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Noise11.com

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hilltop Hoods photo by Ros O'Gorman
Australian Charts: ARIA Serves Up Another Poor Year For Australian Albums

Australian artists continued to be disadvantaged by the current ARIA chart formula with the 2019 End of Year chart once again having no Australian albums in the Top 10.

7 hours ago
Jen Cloher
Music Victoria’s Round-Up Of Bushfire Benefit Gigs For Melbourne

Here is a list of Bushfire Benefits in Victoria, courtesy of Music Victoria.

1 day ago
James Hetfield of Metallica photo by Ros OGorman
Metallica Donates $750000 To Australia’s Fire Efforts

Metallica has pledged $750,000 for Australia’s fire efforts.

2 days ago
Barry Palmer and Mark Seymour of Hunters and Collectors at Red Hot Summer Bendigo photo by Noise11
Red Hot Summer Fans In Mount Gambier Donate $20000 to Country Fire Service Foundation

Red Hot Summer fans in Mount Gambier chipped in an extra $20000 for the Country Fire Service Foundation last Sunday.

2 days ago
3XY Top 40 Live At Memo Music Hall
3XY To Switch Back On At Memo Music Hall

Former 3XY jock John Peters will switch Memo Music Hall to 1422 on the AM band for the 3XY Top 40 show on 18 January.

2 days ago
John Waters photo by Ros O'Gorman
John Waters Gathers Famous Friends For #FireAid2020 in Bowral

Daryl Braithwaite, Leo Sayer, Megan Washington, John Paul Young, Jack Jones, Margaret Urlich and Justine Clarke will join John Waters for FireAid2020 in Bowral on 24 January.

2 days ago
Elton John at A Day On The Green at Rochford Winery on Sunday 1 October 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
Sir Elton John Donates $1 Million To Australia’s Bushfire Relief Efforts

Sir Elton John has donated $1 million to the bushfire disaster relief fund in Australia.

2 days ago