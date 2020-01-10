Michael Gudinski Reveals More About Sound Relief Bushfire Concert

Michael Gudinski has revealed more details of the upcoming bushfire benefit Sound Relief.

Mushroom Group founder Michael Gudinski says plans for the massive Sound Relief benefit concert is well into the planning stages. Gudinski expects to do the shows in March.

Speaking with the ABC Gudinski revealed that the event will take place in five cities including New Zealand.

He also said some very important people have been discussing the situation with him. “I’ve had notes from Ed Sheeran, who is so special in this market, Gudinski tells the ABC. “Bruce Springsteen’s management sent me a note. I know how many people love and respect that guy and how serious his music is”.

He also says multiple promoters will be involved with rivals putting their differences aside to get it done. “For the first time ever we are actually combining together with Live Nation and some of a couple of other promoters,” Michael said. “This is beyond competition so let’s just get down and do it. I think it will be bigger than ever. Pink is a phenomenon here, Kylie. It’s too early to tell you the line-up”.

He said Elton John and Ed Sheeran are strong possibilities. “I’ve got no-one signed up but the two people at the top of my list are Sir Elton, who has spent so much time here and is such a generous person. He has already donated a million bucks and his mate, my stepson Ed Sheeran. But there’s plenty more”.

TEG Dainty and TEG Live are also about to announce details of a benefit in Sydney on February 17, headlined by Queen.

