 Michael Kiwanuka Wins Mercury Prize - Noise11.com
Michael Kiwanuka at Noise11, Photo

Michael Kiwanuka at Noise11

Michael Kiwanuka Wins Mercury Prize

by Music-News.com on September 25, 2020

in News

Michael Kiwanuka has been announced as the winner of the prestigious annual music accolade the Mercury Prize for his third album, ‘Kiwanuka’, which was released to critical acclaim in November 2019.

The announcement was made by Annie Mac on ‘The One Show’ on Thursday (24.09.20), after plans for a physical awards show were axed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement, Michael said of his win: “I don’t even know what to say – I’m speechless. This is amazing … I don’t even have any words. This is ridiculous, it’s crazy! I’m so happy. Third time’s a charm. It’s blown my mind. I’m over the moon, I’m so excited – this is for art, for music, for albums.

“This is the only thing I’ve ever wanted to do so to win a Mercury is a dream come true. I’m so happy. Music and art means so much to me and this is an award that celebrates that so I’m over the moon.”

Michael beat the likes of Stormzy, Dua Lipa, and Charli XCX to take home the sought after trophy, after the judging panel called his music “warm, rich, and hugely accomplished”.

They said: “‘Kiwanuka’ by Michael Kiwanuka is the well deserved winner of the 2020 Hyundai Mercury Prize 2020 for Album of the Year. Classic yet contemporary, drawing on the history of music while remaining an intensely personal work of self expression, this is an album that will stand the test of time.

“Songs such as ‘Hero’ and ‘You Ain’t The Problem’ deal with hot button topics like race and identity, but in a reflective way that draws the listener in. From its narrative flow to the interludes, from Civil Rights speeches to its panoramic mix of everything from psychedelic rock to piano jazz, ‘Kiwanuka’ is not only a complete work, but also one that is borne of the courage of its creator to build his own world and invite us in. Warm, rich, hugely accomplished and belonging to no one genre but its own, ‘Kiwanuka’ is a masterpiece.”

music-news.com

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Hilary Duff photo by Ros O'Gorman
Hilary Duff Has Written A Kids Book

Hilary Duff's daughter inspired to write her new children's book My Little Brave Girl.

9 hours ago
Michael Spibey of The Badloves photo by Ros O'Gorman
The Badloves Debut Tribal Video

The Badloves have premiered their video for ‘Tribal’ with Screaming Jets guitarist Scott Kingman handling the video production.

September 17, 2020
Zach Bair Band. Left to Right, Jeff Ward, Jeff Cobble, Zach Bair, and Daniel Dwight
Businessman By Day, Musician By Night Zach Bair Channels Song Into Suicide Awareness

Musician and businessman Zach Bair is donating proceeds from his new music to the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention.

September 17, 2020
Lady Antebellum: Photo Ros O'Gorman
Anita ‘Lady A’ White Countersues Lady Antebellum

Lady Antebellum thought they had found common ground with the blues singer after they held a private conference on Zoom with her after they allegedly unknowingly switched their name to her moniker from Lady Antebellum in response to the Black Lives Matter movement in June, as the word Antebellum has associations to slavery in the US.

September 17, 2020
T.I., music news, noise11.com
T.I. Charged In Fraudulent Cryptocurrency Scheme

Rapper T.I. has been ordered to pay a $75,000 penalty over his role in a fraudulent cryptocurrency scheme.

September 14, 2020
Delta Spirit by Alex Kweskin
Delta Spirit Release First Album In Six Years

Delta Spirit have released ‘What Is There’, their first album in six years. The album was recorded at Sonic Ranch outside El Paso, Texas.

September 11, 2020
Eminem photo by Craig Mcdean
Eminem Intruder Intended To Kill Rapper

The man who broke into Eminem's house earlier this year allegedly told the rapper he was there to "kill him".

September 11, 2020