Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Debuts New Video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’ - Noise11.com

Mick Thomas has taken to the streets of the Melbourne suburbs of Northcote and Thornbury for his new Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’.

The video features the Northcote cannons that point south from the south end of High St, Northcote.

Watch the video for cameos by Brian Nankervis and Charles Jenkins. Charles co-wrote the song with Mick Thomas.

Leigh Mackenzie filmed the video. Leigh’s credits include ‘The Last Samurai’, ‘Ghost Rider’, ‘The Slim Dusty Movie’, ‘I, Frankenstein’, ‘Queen of the Damned’ and ‘Mission Impossible II’.

‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’ is from the upcoming Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission album ‘City’s Calling Me’, due April 30.

Comments

