 Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Debuts New Video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’ - Noise11.com
Mick Thomas Roving Commisson

Mick Thomas' Roving Commisson

Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission Debuts New Video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’

by Paul Cashmere @paulcashmere on April 15, 2021

in News

Mick Thomas has taken to the streets of the Melbourne suburbs of Northcote and Thornbury for his new Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission’s video ‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’.

The video features the Northcote cannons that point south from the south end of High St, Northcote.

Watch the video for cameos by Brian Nankervis and Charles Jenkins. Charles co-wrote the song with Mick Thomas.

Leigh Mackenzie filmed the video. Leigh’s credits include ‘The Last Samurai’, ‘Ghost Rider’, ‘The Slim Dusty Movie’, ‘I, Frankenstein’, ‘Queen of the Damned’ and ‘Mission Impossible II’.

‘Keeping All The Cannons Clean’ is from the upcoming Mick Thomas’ Roving Commission album ‘City’s Calling Me’, due April 30.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Lady Gaga, Photo Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, photo
Lady Gaga Thanks Fans For Artpop Act II Campaign

Lady Gaga has recalled being in "desperate pain" making 2013's ‘Artpop’, and thanked fans for "celebrating" the record by campaigning for Volume II.

1 day ago
george
george To Reform For ‘Polyserena’ Album 20th Anniversary

george will reform for shows in Brisbane to mark the 20th anniversary of their ‘Polyserena’ album.

2 days ago
The Libertines, music news, noise11.com
The Libertines Announce Their Reformation

The Libertines have announced the 'Giddy Up A Ding-Dong Tour’.

2 days ago
Luke Bryan
Luke Bryan Withdraws From American Idol After Testing Positive To Coronavirus

Paula Abdul is returning to American Idol to sub for sick judge Luke Bryan. The country singer will miss the talent contest's first live show of the season after contracting Covid-19.

3 days ago
Justin-Bieber-performs-at-Cockatoo-Island-photo-by-Ros-OGorman
Justin Bieber Plays School Concert In LA

Justin Bieber delighted elementary school children in Los Angeles on Thursday by staging a surprise mini-concert outdoors.

3 days ago
Justin Bieber in Sydney
Australian Charts: Justin Bieber ‘Justice’ Is No 1

Justin Bieber returns to the No.1 spot this week with his sixth album "Justice" for a second week at the top in Australia.

4 days ago
Taylor Swift photo by Ros O'Gorman
Taylor Swift Previews Colbie Caillat Duet

Taylor Swift is dropping reworked Fearless tracks left, right, and centre as she prepares to re-release the album on Friday.

6 days ago