Midnight Oil Christen New Album ‘Resist’ And Announce 2022 Australian Tour - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil will head out for a farewell tour in 2022 built around a new album they have christen ‘Resist’.

Midnight Oil recorded ‘Resist’ at the same time as ‘The Makaratta Project’ from 2020, released in 2020. Both albums were recorded with their bass player Bones Hillman, who died in November 2020, just as the first album was being released.

‘The Makaratta Project’ was a compilation album with indigenous artists.

‘Resist’ will be the first fully fledged Oils album since 2002’s ‘Capricornia’. It will also be the last Midnight Oil album.

In looking back, the founding members of Midnight Oil have each made a statement:

Rob Hirst says: “If I look back, I see a blur of familiar names and faces: Jim, Pete, Martin, Bear and me, slamming loud prog-pop in a Chatswood garage; Giffo, magnificent, rocking back and forth at his first Royal Antler gig; Bonesy, headphones on, singing, lounging on the deck learning our catalogue.

“I see our managers in their offices – Gary, Zev and John; our tour managers in their cars and buses – Constance, Neil, and Willie Mac; our producers in their studios, Keith, Lez, Glyn, Nick and Warne; and our crew on countless stages, Michael, Oysters, Ozzy, Doc, Nick, Jock, Gerry – and so many more.

“I see our folks-in-the-engine-room that the outside world has never seen: Stephanie, Wayne, Diana, Arlene, Jonesy, Craig, Geoff H, Chris P, Peter T, and Mel C.

“I see our wives and trusted friends, and the tiny faces of the ‘Baby Oils’, watching us from side of stage, from Sydney to Sao Paulo to Saskatoon.

“But mostly, blinded by stage lights, I see the first two rows of a thousand gigs: Midnight Oil fans, pumping, jumping, singing louder than the band.

“But I don’t look back.”

Peter Garrett says: “We all know time refuses to stand still for anyone but after many years together the band’s spirit is deep, the music and words are strong, and our ideas and actions as bold as we can make them. We’ve reached people in ways we never could have imagined. Our desire to create and speak out is undimmed. We hope everyone who hears this album and gets to one of the shows will come away charged up about the planet’s future, saying ‘why stop now?’. Having always tackled every tour like it’s the last – this time it actually will be.”

Jim Moginie says: “We’ve played intensely physical gigs since our humble beginnings back in 1977 and we never want to take even the slightest risk of compromising that. A lot has happened over the last five years. Much has been achieved and with the passing of Bones much has been lost, so it now feels like we’re at the end of a cycle.

“These will be sad and beautiful gigs but luckily we’re still capable of blowing the roof off any stage and that’s what we intend to do. You could call this a farewell tour, but Midnight Oil will still continue in some form or other as we’re brothers, family. We stand as one, dependent on each other and grateful in all the important ways that make great bands great.”

Martin Rotsey says: “A huge thank you to all our fans around the world. We’ve shared so much together from the swelter of Sydney pubs to magical nights under starry skies. Your energy took us further than we could ever have dreamed.

“To those down the front in the maelstrom, those at the back of the room singing their hearts out, and all of those onstage, backstage, and back home who helped make everything possible, we send our thanks.”

The 2022 tour will include shows for A Day On The Green as well as a stadium tour.

TOUR DATES

MIDNIGHT OIL

RESIST

THE FINAL TOUR

A DAY ON THE GREEN

Sat 26 Feb 2022 Heifer Station, Orange, NSW (Lic. All Ages)

Sat 5 Mar 2022 Mt Duneed Estate, Geelong, VIC (Lic. All Ages)

Sat 12 Mar 2022 All Saints Estate, Rutherglen, VIC (Lic. All Ages)

Sat 26 Mar 2022 Nikola Estate, Swan Valley, WA (Lic. All Ages)

All event information www.adayonthegreen.com.au

FRONTIER TOURING

Wed 23 Feb 2022 Newcastle Entertainment Centre, Newcastle, NSW

Wed 2 Mar 2022 WIN Entertainment Centre, Wollongong, NSW

Wed 9 Mar 2022 Rod Laver Arena, Melbourne, VIC

Sat 30 Mar 2022 Adelaide Entertainment Centre, Adelaide, SA

Sat 2 April 2022 Darwin Amphitheatre, Darwin, NT

Wed 6 April 2022 Convention Centre Arena, Cairns, NT

Sat 9 April 2022 Sunshine Coast Stadium, Sunshine Coast, QLD

Wed 13 April 2022 Riverstage, Brisbane, QLD

Tue 19 April 2022 Stage 88, Canberra, ACT

Thu 21 April 2022 Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney, NSW

All event information www.frontiertouring.com

TICKETING

A DAY ON THE GREEN MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via adayonthegreen.com.au/midnightoil

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 30 November at 11am local time

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

FRONTIER TOURING MEMBERS PRE-SALE

via frontiertouring.com/midnightoil

Runs 24 hours from: Tuesday 30 November at 11am local time

or until pre-sale allocation exhausted

GENERAL PUBLIC ON SALE

Tickets on sale Wednesday 1 December at 12noon local time

From ticketmaster.com.au | Ph: 136 100

