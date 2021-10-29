 Midnight Oil Debut ‘Rising Seas’ - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com

Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com

Midnight Oil Debut ‘Rising Seas’

by Paul Cashmere on October 29, 2021

in News

Midnight Oil have debuted ‘Rising Seas’, the first song from their upcoming album ‘Show of Hands’.

‘Rising Seas’ was written by founding guitarist Jim Moginie. In a statement he says, ’Rising Seas’ has been burning a hole in our pockets ever since we started tracking it two years ago. The climate crisis calls for a real sense of urgency so we decided not to wait any longer to share it.”

“We encourage everyone to make their voices heard in their own way on this existential issue,” says Midnight Oil frontman, Peter Garrett. “The Prime Minister is fiddling while Australia literally burns. Scott Morrison may have reluctantly accepted net zero emissions by 2050 at last but that’s nowhere near enough. No more coal or gas and a clear plan to cut carbon pollution by at least 65% below 2010 levels by 2030 is urgently needed. The rest of the world knows that our future will be all about renewable energy – that’s where the jobs are and that’s our only way to avoid a climate catastrophe. We all have a right to let our leaders know that they need to do much more to address carbon pollution. And they need to start right now.”

‘Show of Hands’ will be the first Midnight Oil album since 2002’s ‘Capricornia’, not counting 2020’s collaboration ‘The Makaratta Project’ which featured co-writes and appearances from indigenous artists Jessica Mauboy, Dan Sultan, Alice Skye, Kev Carmody, Troy Cassar-Daley and others.

‘The Makaratta Project’ has been nominated for Album of the Year and Best Rock Album at the 2021 ARIA Music Awards.

