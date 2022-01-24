 Midnight Oil Play First Show Of 2022 At Mona Foma - Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Play First Show Of 2022 At Mona Foma

by Paul Cashmere on January 24, 2022

Midnight Oil have kick started 2022 with their first show of the year in Tasmania for Mona Foma.

Oils fans were treated to a first time live performance of the new song ‘Rising Seas’ from the upcoming ‘Resist’ album (due 18 February). ‘Resist’ will be the 13th and final Midnight Oil album and the second part of the two part collection of the first new Midnight Oil songs in 20 years that began with ‘The Makarrata Project in 2020).

‘Resist’ is the final collection of songs recorded with bass player Bones Hillman, who passed away on 7 November 2020 at age 62).

Midnight Oil will perform again at Mona Foma in Launceston Tuesday, 25 January and then in Hobart on 31 January.

The Resist tour will start on 23 February in Newcastle.

Midnight Oil setlist, Launceston, 23 February 2022

Progress (from Species Deceases EP, 1985)
Back on the Borderline (from Head Injuries, 1979)
Sell My Soul (from Diesel and Dust, 1989)
Truganini (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)
Burnie (from Place Without A Postcard, 1981)
Only the Strong (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
In the Valley (from Earth and Sun and Moon, 1993)
US Forces (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
Short Memory (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
Rising Seas (from Resist, 2022)
Read About It (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
Too Much Sunshine (from Capricornia, 2002)
Tarkine (from Resist, 2022)
First Nation (from The Makarrata Project, 2020)
Tin Legs and Tin Mines (from 10,9,8,7,6,5,4,3,2,1, 1982)
The Dead Heart (from Diesel and Dust, 1989)
Blue Sky Mine (from Blue Sky Mine, 1990)
Forgotten Years (from Blue Sky Mine, 1990)
Hercules (from Species Deceases EP, 1985)

Encore:
Redneck Wonderland (from Redneck Wonderland, 1998)
Beds Are Burning (from Diesel and Dust, 1989)
Sometimes (from Diesel and Dust, 1989)

