Midnight Oil To Play Sydney Warm-Up Show - Noise11.com

Midnight Oil will perform a warm-up show in Sydney ahead of their 2021 Australian dates.

Midnight Oil will perform at the Enmore Theatre in Sydney on 25 February with special guests Dan Sultan, Alice Skye, Troy Cassar-Daley, Tasman Keith and Leah Flanagan.

The show will launch the Makaratta Live tour which officially kicks off in Queensland at Sirromet Wines, Mt Cotton on 28 February.

These concerts seek to elevate The Uluru Statement From The Heart which calls for a Makarrata – or “truth telling” – to account for the theft of lands and displacement of First Nations people.

Midnight Oil dates are:

25 February, Sydney, Enmore Theatre

28 February, Mount Cotton, Sirromet Wines

6 and 8 March, Adelaide, Womadelaide

13 March, Hunter Valley, Hope Estate

17 March, Canberra, Stage 88

20 March, Geelong, Mount Duneed Estate

