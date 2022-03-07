 Midnight Oil Tour Paused As Rob Hirst Tests Positive To Covid-19 - Noise11.com
Midnight Oil Tour Paused As Rob Hirst Tests Positive To Covid-19

by Paul Cashmere on March 8, 2022

in News

Midnight Oil’s Rob Hirst has tested positive to Covid-19 bring the Midnight Oil ‘Resist’ tour to a pause.

In a statement the Oils announced, “Midnight Oil is disappointed to announce that Rob Hirst has returned a positive test for Covid-19. As a result the band needs to postpone its next two gigs to allow Rob to quarantine as required by Victorian law”.

Midnight Oil performed at Mt Duneed in Geelong on Saturday night. Read the Noise11.com review here.

The two Midnight Oil show that are now postponed are the Rod Laver Arena event in Melbourne on 9 March (Wednesday) and Rutherglen A Day On The Green this Saturday.

The band added, “the Oils’ show at RLA (With Amyl & The Sniffers) on Wednesday Mar 9 will now happen on Sun Mar 27. Their gig at Rutherglen (with Hoodoo Gurus and All Our Exes Live In Texas) planned for Saturday Mar 12 will now happen on Sun Apr 24, on the ANZAC Day long weekend. All tickets will automatically be valid for the new dates so no action is required by ticket holders. Refunds will be available from point of purchase for those who are unable to attend the rescheduled dates. The band would like to apologise to everyone inconvenienced by this development and thank everyone who has sent Rob ‘get well’ messages. Despite the positive test he actually feels a bit better today and is confident of a full and speedy recovery”.

