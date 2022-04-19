 Midnight Oil’s Canberra Show Shut Down Due To Severe Weather Conditions - Noise11.com
Peter Garrett of Midnight Oil at Mt Duneed - photo Noise11.com

Midnight Oil’s Canberra Show Shut Down Due To Severe Weather Conditions

by Paul Cashmere on April 19, 2022

in News

Midnight Oil’s Canberra show at Stage 88 in Commonwealth Park has been stopped due to Canberra’s severe weather conditions.

The Oils were about to perform but rain, lightening in the area and a 12 degree temperature at the outdoor event when the show was stopped after the opening act due to the weather.

Midnight Oil plan to reschedule the show for a new date later in 2022.

Based on updated safety advice from local authorities the Midnight Oil performance tonight at Stage 88 in Canberra is regrettably unable to proceed as scheduled due to severe weather conditions. Ticket holders will be contacted with more information regarding their refunds as soon as possible. The band is profoundly disappointed and will endeavour to make this up to their ACT fans around the end of RESIST World Tour later this year.

Midnight Oil had already postponed the New Zealand leg of the tour to September and cancelled the Darwin and Cairns shows. The Nikola Estate show in Western Australia was rescheduled to September after Western Australia restricted crowd numbers during their Covid upswing. It could be assumed that the Canberra make-up show may happen around that time.

Midnight Oil will be touring North America from June 1 and Europe from June 29.

