Mike Rudd Is Planning On Reversing History and Have Spectrum Support The Indelible Murtceps - Noise11.com

Mike Rudd Is Planning On Reversing History and Have Spectrum Support The Indelible Murtceps

by Paul Cashmere on June 15, 2022

Way back in a time known as the 70s, Mike Rudd had a band called Spectrum and another which was exactly same line-up at the same time called The Indelible Murtceps. The Murtceps would often ‘support” Spectrum at gigs. Yes, they supported themselves.

Mike is planning on reserving the bill soon and allowing the Murtceps to headline with Spectrum as support.

Mike Rudd tells Noise11.com, “I’m actually reviving that concept now because we’ve had a very lovely arrangement with Madder Lake with the double bill shows, Spectrum and Madder Lake. I’m going to put on a show with the Murtceps which is a band that does all the Spectrum/Murtceps/Ariel material and feature the Indelible Murtceps. Much like we used to do but in reverse. Murtceps is going to be the star and Spectrum will be the support band”.

There was a difference in sound between Spectrum and The Indelible Murtceps. “Spectrum songs were the heavier songs, the longer songs,” Mike explains. “It was much easier when we had Spectrum doing their own album and Murtceps doing their own album but we started mixing it on the ‘Milesago’ album. We had the short, succinct songs that could have easily been assigned to Indelible Murtceps mixed up with the longer more elaborate songs that Spectrum did”.

With the release of ‘Testimonial’, the final piece of the four album Spectrum/Murtceps studio works of the 70s has now been released by Gil Matthews through Aztec Records. “Gil doesn’t make a token effort either,” Mike says. “He does a fantastic job on mixing it and remastering all these songs. He makes them sound better than they were in the first place. It’s a “testimonial” to his place in keeping the history of Australian music alive”.

The Indelible Murtceps are set to perform at The Lomond Hotel in East Brunswick in Melbourne on 19 August.

Spectrum/Imndelible Murtceps ‘Testimonal’ is available here

