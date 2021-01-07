 Miley Cyrus Records Metallica Classic With Elton John - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Records Metallica Classic With Elton John

Miley Cyrus has recruited old pal Elton John for a cover of Metallica’s Nothing Else Matters.

The track will appear on the popstar’s upcoming album of Metallica tunes, which also features guest spots from classical musician Yo-Yo Ma and Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer Chad Smith.

“I did a Metallica cover of Nothing Else Matters featuring Elton John on piano, I’ve got Yo-Yo Ma, Chad Smith; so many all-stars in this band. I’m so excited about this collaboration,” Miley told British DJ Roman Kemp on radio station Capital FM.

“Andrew Watt produced it, and I’m really stoked. I mean, having Elton John and Metallica and me – I love it when ingredients don’t quite fit. Or it seems like a concoction that no one would ever put together, and you gotta have someone like Watt that will take that risk.”

Miley first performed her version of Nothing Else Matters at Britain’s Glastonbury festival in 2019.

She announced her Metallica covers album last year.

Elton is no stranger to collaborating with current artists; he’s previously sung with Queens of the Stone Age, Clean Bandit and Ed Sheeran in recent years.

