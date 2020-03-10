Miley Cyrus has pulled out of her performance for the Melbourne Grand Prix this week because of Coronavirus.

Promoter TEG Dainty have issued this statement, “We are very sad that @MileyCyrus has announced that she will not be travelling to Melbourne and as a result the World Tour Bushfire Relief concert at Lakeside Stadium on Friday 13th March can no longer go ahead. Fans will receive a full refund and contacted by Ticketek shortly”.

Miley Cyrus tweeted, “Australia: Due to the recommendations of local, state, federal and international government authorities, including the Center for Disease Control, to reduce potential health risks in response to the current global health crisis, we are no longer traveling to Aus for the show.

“I am so disappointed to not be there, but I have to do what is right to protect the health and safety of my band and crew. I will still be making a donation to help the victims of the Australian bush fire. I’m sorry to miss everyone in Australia, but I will be back soon”.

Miley was to perform on Friday night with The Veronicas. Robbie Williams Grand Prix show for Saturday night is still going ahead at this stage.

I’m on board, about to take off for Australia – Melbourne I can’t wait to see you this week x — Robbie Williams (@robbiewilliams) March 10, 2020

Katy Perry performed at the Women’s T2 World Cup in Melbourne on Sunday in front of 90,000.

