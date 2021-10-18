 Miley Cyrus Teases New Music - Noise11.com
Miley Cyrus Bangerz Tour. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Miley Cyrus Teases New Music

by Music-News.com on October 19, 2021

in News

Miley Cyrus has revamped her website as she looks to continue her “evolution” as a musician.

Over the weekend, Miley rebooted her longtime fansite, MileyWorld.com, which she initially launched during her Disney Channel days. In a handwritten post, she thanked fans for their endless support.

“I am so thankful for your loyal support + great company on this ride of my life! There has been intense spurts of change in my life personally + professionally (which always co-exist),” Miley shared.

“I am so (excited) to channel these experiences + use them as inspiration in my next body of work!” she continued. “I am so grateful to never go through these transitional times alone because I have (you)!”

Cyrus also included a taping of her performance at Austin City Limits on Saturday for fans who signed up to her mailing list. She described the set as a representation of the various stages of her career thus far.

“The setlist represents my evolution! It honors + celebrates every era!” Miley Cyrus added. “They are all so special to me! Mostly because you have been a part of it!”

Miley Cyrus concluded by hinting at a new stage in career on the horizon, writing “Can’t wait to create the next one for/with you! I love you forever!”

The star’s revamped website also includes photos of her sporting several new looks – all apparently drawing inspiration from the 1970s disco era.

