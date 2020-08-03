Miss Mercy of The GTOs Dies Aged 71

Miss Mercy, a member of 60s LA band The GTOs, has died at age 71.

Miss Mercy aka Mercy Fortenot was born Judith Peters in Burbank in 1949. Mercy was married to Shuggie Otis, who wrote The Brothers Johnson’s ‘Strawberry Letter 23’.

The GTOs (Girls Together Outrageously) recorded just one album ‘Permanent Damage’, produced by Frank Zappa and released on Zappa’s record label Straight Records. They disbanded one month after the album was released. In that time they only performed once under that name on a concert at the Shine Auditorium in Los Angeles with The Mothers of Invention and Alice Cooper.

The group also featured Pamela Des Barres as Miss Pamela.

