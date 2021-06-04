 Moby Credits Record Stores With Sending Him On His Career Path - Noise11.com
Moby Credits Record Stores With Sending Him On His Career Path

by Paul Cashmere on June 4, 2021

Moby admits that for most of his life he has been a fuck-up, he talks quite openly about it in his Noise11.com interview, but the one thing that turned him around and put him on his career path was working in a record store.

Moby came from a poor background, a broken home and was drawn to drugs and alcohol at an early age. It wasn’t until he started working in a record store when he found his true passion. It gave him a broad appreciation of musical genres and introduced him to a range of international artists he was unfamiliar with.

In the Noise11 interview Moby says, “I had a lot of weird musical experiences that took me out of my comfort zone in a really wonderful way. I thought I was going to be playing in punk rock bands and teaching philosophy. I really thought that was my life path. In the early 80s, apart from hard-core punk bands, I was into The Smiths, Aztec Camera, Echo and the Bunnymen. It was working in a record store, beginning work as a DJ and spending time in New York that kind of opened me up to musical traditions that I didn’t have a lot of experience with. It was so exciting, the beginning of house music and hip-hop, reggae, dance-hall reggae, freestyle … there were all these musical genres that I knew nothing about and I was so excited by. I was really, in hindsight, grateful to be exposed to”.

Moby recently premiered the blunt account of his life in the documentary ‘Moby Doc’.

He has also released the new album ‘Reprise’ through classical musical label Deutsche Grammophon.

