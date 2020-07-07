More Tributes To Charlie Daniels - Noise11.com

More artists including Randy Travis and Mickey Gilley have paid tribute to Charlie Daniels who died from a stroke at age 83 on 6 July 2020.

Earlier today artists such as Billy Ray Cyrus and Tanya Tucker paid tribute to Daniels.

“Charlie’s been like a brother to me since the early ‘70s. He’s one of the greatest, kindest people I’d ever met in my life. Not only Charlie – but he surrounded himself with incredible people that I love, especially his wife Hazel. We did a duet of a song Charlie wrote called ‘Willie Jones’ and it was one of the most fun studio sessions I’ve been in. I’ve always loved playing Volunteer Jams through the years – I will miss my dear friend.” – Bobby Bare, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member

“‘Charlie Daniels was one of the finest gentlemen I have ever known. He and Hazel have been two of my and Mary’s dearest friends over the past years. We laughed, cried and prayed together. Not only was he a gift to us, but to the entire world. A few years ago, Charlie had a colt born on my birthday and named him after me. The memories go on and on, so I’ll leave it at this — Charlie, thank you for everything you’ve done for me, your endless support of us, your unconditional love, and the sweet memories. It is my greatest honor to be your Country Music Hall of Fame classmate–you will live on forever as my hero… my friend. I love you.” – Randy Travis, Country Music Hall of Fame and Grand Ole Opry member

“Charlie Daniels was one of the nicest guys I’ve ever met and worked with. He was in ‘Urban Cowboy’ with us and did an awesome job. He was a real friend and he’ll be greatly missed be missed – what a talent.” – Mickey Gilley

“Charlie Daniels, the founding father of our kind of music passed away this morning with Hazel, the love of his life, at his side. I knew this day would come but still… you’re never quite ready. It’s impossible to state just how much Charlie meant to me, both professionally and personally. For now I’ll just say I loved him and I know he loved me. I miss him already. Keep Hazel, Little Charlie and the entire CDB organization in your thoughts and prayers. When a man of Charlie’s magnitude leaves this earth he leaves a BIG VOID. Let us all remember all the good this fine man did while on this old Earth. He will be missed and for a long, long time.” – Lee Roy Parnell

“Charlie Daniels was an incredible musician, entertainer and friend. I was thrilled to get to know him on the road and in the studio throughout our careers. He will always be remembered as a patriot, and a faith-filled Christian above all else.” – Jerry Lee Lewis, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member

“I grew up listening to Charlie Daniels. I never thought back then that he would become a friend and a mentor. He is the definition of ‘Salt of the Earth.’ His music touched millions, his kindness was always felt and his patriotism was second to none. I’ll always be grateful for the opportunities he’s given me in the music business. We have lost a true legend and I will miss him dearly.” – Scooter Brown

“I’ve always said that Charlie Daniels and his band were some of the best in country music. Boy were they tight! I was lucky to do many shows with the CDB. Each one was a huge treat. I was a fan first and then he became my friend. Charlie was a great person who loved Jesus & a patriot who loved his country. Another huge loss for our genre and shoes that will never be filled.” – Doug Stone

