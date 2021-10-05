 Motor Ace To Tour ‘Five Star Laundry’ 20 Years On - Noise11.com
Motor Ace Five Star Laundry

Motor Ace To Tour ‘Five Star Laundry’ 20 Years On

by Paul Cashmere on October 6, 2021

in News

Motor Ace will hit the road in 2022 for belated 20th anniversary tour to mark the release of their debut album ‘Five Star Laundry’.

‘Five Star Laundry’ turned 20 in lockdown on 5 March. The album was a breakthrough for Motor Ace climbing to number 4 on the ARIA album chart and popping out three singles ‘American Shoes’, ‘Death Defy’ and ‘Hey Driver’.

‘Death Defy’ was also used as the theme song for the TV show ‘The Secret Life of Us’.

MOTOR ACE – FIVE STAR LAUNDRY 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Fri 10 Jun | Freo Social | Fremantle, WA | 18+
Sat 11 Jun | Badlands | Perth, WA | 18+
Thu 16 Jun | The Triffid | Brisbane, Qld | 18+
Fri 17 Jun | The Factory Theatre | Sydney, NSW | 18+
Sat 18 Jun | The Cambridge Hotel | Newcastle, NSW | 18+
Thu 23 Jun | The Gov | Adelaide, SA | 18+
Fri 24 Jun | 170 Russell | Melbourne, Vic | 18+

