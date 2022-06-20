 Muse Close Isle of Wight Festival - Noise11.com
Muse play Rod Laver Arena 2017. Photo by Ros O'Gorman

Muse Close Isle of Wight Festival

by Music-News.com on June 21, 2022

British rock titans Muse brought a spectacular display of pyrotechnics, fireworks and a catwalk into the crowd for the scintillating final night of cinch presents The Isle of Wight Festival 2022.

The Isle of Wight’s very own Beth Brookfield opened Sunday’s main stage with her dreamy and hooky indie pop, with Virginia’s Morgan Wade flying in from the States to play a set of her country music bops. Scottish five piece Del Amitri rocked Seaclose Park with their platinum selling hits, and American soul singer Mavis Staples treated the audience to a career spanning setlist. Filling in for Freya Ridings who had to step out due to illness, wearing a reworked vintage Queen top and lime green high heels, Laura Mvula dazzled the crowd with tracks from her Ivor Novello winning latest album ‘Pink Noise’ and a cover of her “friend and mentor” Prince’s ‘I Would Die 4 U’. UB40 ft Ali Campbell were a delight, with their universally loved reggae pop tracks ‘Red Red Wine’ and ‘Can’t Help Falling in Love’.

Chart topping pop star Tom Grennan brought an incredible and electric stage presence despite a foot injury to the main arena, playing soulful pop hits like ‘Little Bit of Love’ and ‘Barbed Wire’. Drum and bassers Rudimental continued the pop festivities with radio smashes ‘These Days’, ‘Not Giving In’ and ‘Sun Comes Up’, with titans of intergalactic rock Muse wowing the crowd with a space age spectacle backdrop and their arena sized anthems, playing classics ‘Supermassive Black Hole’ and ‘Plug In Baby’, as well as an unreleased new track ‘Kill or Be Killed’ showcasing a heavier sound. Seaclose Park lit up in fireworks as the band played western tinged desert rock belter ‘Knight of Cydonia’.

Playing on The Big Top were The Kooks, The Charlatans, The Coral, Mae Muller, Wet Leg, Nina Nesbitt, Toyah, MAX and Overpass.

