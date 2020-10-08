Music Victoria Industry Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees

Music Victoria has rolled out the first of its awards for 2020.
INDUSTRY AWARDS – WINNERS AND NOMINEES
Best Small Venue (under 500 capacity)
Winner: The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood
Nominees:
Howler, Brunswick
Northcote Social Club, Northcote
The Tote, Collingwood
The Old Bar, Fitzroy
Best Large Venue (over 500 capacity)
Winner: Forum Melbourne
Nominees:
Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank
Corner Hotel, Richmond
The Night Cat, Fitzroy
Hamer Hall, Southbank
Best Festival
Winner: Golden Plains
Nominees:
Brunswick Music Festival
Isol-Aid
Melbourne Music Week
Queenscliff Music Festival
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Over 50 gigs per year)
Winner: Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong
Nominees:
The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine
The Eastern – Ballarat
Torquay Hotel – Torquay
Sooki Lounge – Belgrave
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Under 50 gigs per year)
Winner: *Theatre Royal – Castlemaine
Nominees:
The Blues Train – Queenscliff
The Sound Doctor Presents – Anglesea
Volta – Ballarat
Daylesford Cider – Daylesford
Outstanding Woman In Music
Winner: Sarah Hamilton (One Of One)
Nominees:
Anna Laverty (Music Producer)
Charlotte Abroms (Support Act Fundraiser, Music Management)
Coco Eke (Bad Apples, Barpirdhila Foundation and Ngarrimili)
Emily Ulman (Isol-Aid, Brunswick Music Festival)
Best Producer
Winner: Joelistics: Mo’Ju & Joelistics Ghost Town EP
Nominees:
Annika Schmarsel aka Alice Ivy: Sunrise’, ‘Don’t Sleep’, ‘Better Man’ (singles)
Anna Laverty: Milk on Milk (Milk! Records compilation)
Damien Charles: Coda Chroma ‘Inside The Still Life’ (Album)
Tom Iansek: #1 Dads – Golden Repair (Album)
HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES
TO BE INDUCTED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS
Mary Mihelakos (industry)
Chris Wilson (musician)
INDUSTRY-VOTED AWARDS NOMINEES
WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS
Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act
Benny Walker (Echuca)
Bones and Jones (Geelong)
Freya Josephine Hollick (Ballarat)
The Kite Machine (Geelong West)
The Teskey Brothers (Warrandyte)
Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent
Alice Skye
Allara
Kee’ahn
The Merindas
River Boy
Best Blues Album
Aaron Pollock – Separated Through Time
Charlie Bedford – Good to Go
Joey Vincent’s Bakelite Radio – Rosary of Tears
*Lloyd Spiegel – Cut and Run
The Teskey Brothers – Live at The Forum
Best Country Album
The Cartwheels – Self-titled
Lost Ragas – This Is Not A Dream
Michael Waugh – The Weir
Mitch Dean – Holding Back the Levee
Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning
Best Electronic Act
*DRMNGNOW
OK EG
Pugilist
Simona Castricum
Sleep D
Best Experimental or Avant-garde Act
Bridget Chappell
James Rushford
Maria Moles
Natasha Anderson
Robin Fox
Best Folk Album
Charm of Finches – Your Company
Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara – Sunwise Turn
Liz Frencham – Love and Other Crimes
Louisa Wise – All of These Things
Ruth Hazleton – Daisywheel
Best Heavy Album
Carcinoid – Metastatic Declination
Dead – Raving Drooling
Diploid – Glorify
Internal Rot – Grieving Birth
Sithlord – From Out of the Darkness
Best Hip Hop Act
Birdz
DRMNGNOW
Jordan Dennis
Nomad
Sampa The Great
Best Intercultural Act
Amaru Tribe
Black Jesus Experience
Gelareh Pour’s Garden
No Borders Music
Sampa The Great
Best Jazz Album
Andrea Keller – Life Is Brut[if]al
Horns of Leroy – Big Night
JK Group – The Young Ones
Vanessa Perica Orchestra – Love is a Temporary Madness
ZEDSIX – The Shape Of Jazz
Best Reggae and Dancehall Act
Dub FX
Jah Tung
Marvin Priest
Monkey Marc
The Push Reggae Band
Best Rock/Punk Album
Cable Ties – Far Enough
Nuada – Beneath the Swamp
Pseudo Mind Hive – Of Seers and Sirens
RVG – Feral
Shepparton Airplane – Sharks
Best Soul, Funk, Gospel or RnB Album
Karate Boogaloo – Carn The Boogers
Sampa The Great – The Return
Surprise Chef – All News Is Good News
The Teskey Brothers – Live at The Forum
Various Artists – Over Under Away Volume 1: 10 Years of Hopestreet Recordings
PUBLIC-VOTED AWARDS NOMINEES
WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS ON WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER
Best Album
Cable Ties – Far Enough
Elizabeth – the wonderful world of nature
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Sideways to New Italy
RVG – Feral
Sampa The Great – The Return
Best Band
Amyl and The Sniffers
Cable Ties
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
RVG
Best Song
Baker Boy – Move
Leah Senior – Evergreen
Mildlife – Rare Air
RVG – I Used To Love You
Sampa The Great – OMG
Best Solo Artist
Angie McMahon
Baker Boy
Briggs
Courtney Barnett
Elizabeth
Gordon Koang
Leah Senior
Sampa The Great
Simona Castricum
Sui Zhen
Best Musician
Amy Taylor (Amyl and The Sniffers)
Erica Dunn (Tropical Fuck Storm, Palm Springs, MOD CON)
Gareth Liddiard (Tropical Fuck Storm)
Gordon Koang
Jen Cloher (Dyson Stringer Cloher)
Romy Vager (RVG)
Sampa Tembo (Sampa The Great)
SilentJay (Sampa The Great, Mandarin Dreams)
Stu Mackenzie (King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard)
Tom Iansek (Big Scary, #1 Dads)
Best Breakthrough Act
Alice Skye
Elizabeth
Grace Cummings
Nat Vazer
Pinch Points
Best Live Act
Amyl and The Sniffers
Cable Ties
Gordon Koang
Sampa The Great
The Teskey Brothers
The Music Victoria Awards
Wednesday 9 December 2020
Melbourne Recital Centre
7.00pm
