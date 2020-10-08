 Music Victoria Industry Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees - Noise11.com
Music Victoria Industry Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees

by Paul Cashmere on October 8, 2020

in News,Noise Pro

Music Victoria has rolled out the first of its awards for 2020.

INDUSTRY AWARDS – WINNERS AND NOMINEES

Best Small Venue (under 500 capacity)

Winner: The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood

Nominees:
Howler, Brunswick
Northcote Social Club, Northcote
The Tote, Collingwood
The Old Bar, Fitzroy

Best Large Venue (over 500 capacity)

Winner: Forum Melbourne

Nominees:
Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank
Corner Hotel, Richmond
The Night Cat, Fitzroy
Hamer Hall, Southbank

Best Festival

Winner: Golden Plains

Nominees:
Brunswick Music Festival
Isol-Aid
Melbourne Music Week
Queenscliff Music Festival

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Over 50 gigs per year)

Winner: Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong

Nominees:
The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine
The Eastern – Ballarat
Torquay Hotel – Torquay
Sooki Lounge – Belgrave

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Under 50 gigs per year)

Winner: *Theatre Royal – Castlemaine

Nominees:
The Blues Train – Queenscliff
The Sound Doctor Presents – Anglesea
Volta – Ballarat
Daylesford Cider – Daylesford

Outstanding Woman In Music

Winner: Sarah Hamilton (One Of One)

Nominees:
Anna Laverty (Music Producer)
Charlotte Abroms (Support Act Fundraiser, Music Management)
Coco Eke (Bad Apples, Barpirdhila Foundation and Ngarrimili)
Emily Ulman (Isol-Aid, Brunswick Music Festival)

Best Producer

Winner: Joelistics: Mo’Ju & Joelistics Ghost Town EP

Nominees:
Annika Schmarsel aka Alice Ivy: Sunrise’, ‘Don’t Sleep’, ‘Better Man’ (singles)
Anna Laverty: Milk on Milk (Milk! Records compilation)
Damien Charles: Coda Chroma ‘Inside The Still Life’ (Album)
Tom Iansek: #1 Dads – Golden Repair (Album)

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

TO BE INDUCTED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS

Mary Mihelakos (industry)
Chris Wilson (musician)

INDUSTRY-VOTED AWARDS NOMINEES

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act

Benny Walker (Echuca)
Bones and Jones (Geelong)
Freya Josephine Hollick (Ballarat)
The Kite Machine (Geelong West)
The Teskey Brothers (Warrandyte)

Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

Alice Skye
Allara
Kee’ahn
The Merindas
River Boy

Best Blues Album

Aaron Pollock – Separated Through Time
Charlie Bedford – Good to Go
Joey Vincent’s Bakelite Radio – Rosary of Tears
*Lloyd Spiegel – Cut and Run
The Teskey Brothers – Live at The Forum

Best Country Album

The Cartwheels – Self-titled
Lost Ragas – This Is Not A Dream
Michael Waugh – The Weir
Mitch Dean – Holding Back the Levee
Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning

Best Electronic Act

*DRMNGNOW
OK EG
Pugilist
Simona Castricum
Sleep D

Best Experimental or Avant-garde Act

Bridget Chappell
James Rushford
Maria Moles
Natasha Anderson
Robin Fox

Best Folk Album

Charm of Finches – Your Company
Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara – Sunwise Turn
Liz Frencham – Love and Other Crimes
Louisa Wise – All of These Things
Ruth Hazleton – Daisywheel

Best Heavy Album

Carcinoid – Metastatic Declination
Dead – Raving Drooling
Diploid – Glorify
Internal Rot – Grieving Birth
Sithlord – From Out of the Darkness

Best Hip Hop Act

Birdz
DRMNGNOW
Jordan Dennis
Nomad
Sampa The Great

Best Intercultural Act

Amaru Tribe
Black Jesus Experience
Gelareh Pour’s Garden
No Borders Music
Sampa The Great

Best Jazz Album

Andrea Keller – Life Is Brut[if]al
Horns of Leroy – Big Night
JK Group – The Young Ones
Vanessa Perica Orchestra – Love is a Temporary Madness
ZEDSIX – The Shape Of Jazz

Best Reggae and Dancehall Act

Dub FX
Jah Tung
Marvin Priest
Monkey Marc
The Push Reggae Band

Best Rock/Punk Album

Cable Ties – Far Enough
Nuada – Beneath the Swamp
Pseudo Mind Hive – Of Seers and Sirens
RVG – Feral
Shepparton Airplane – Sharks

Best Soul, Funk, Gospel or RnB Album

Karate Boogaloo – Carn The Boogers
Sampa The Great – The Return
Surprise Chef – All News Is Good News
The Teskey Brothers – Live at The Forum
Various Artists – Over Under Away Volume 1: 10 Years of Hopestreet Recordings

PUBLIC-VOTED AWARDS NOMINEES

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS ON WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER

Best Album

Cable Ties – Far Enough
Elizabeth – the wonderful world of nature
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Sideways to New Italy
RVG – Feral
Sampa The Great – The Return

Best Band

Amyl and The Sniffers
Cable Ties
King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard
Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
RVG

Best Song

Baker Boy – Move
Leah Senior – Evergreen
Mildlife – Rare Air
RVG – I Used To Love You
Sampa The Great – OMG

Best Solo Artist

Angie McMahon
Baker Boy
Briggs
Courtney Barnett
Elizabeth
Gordon Koang
Leah Senior
Sampa The Great
Simona Castricum
Sui Zhen

Best Musician

Amy Taylor (Amyl and The Sniffers)
Erica Dunn (Tropical Fuck Storm, Palm Springs, MOD CON)
Gareth Liddiard (Tropical Fuck Storm)
Gordon Koang
Jen Cloher (Dyson Stringer Cloher)
Romy Vager (RVG)
Sampa Tembo (Sampa The Great)
SilentJay (Sampa The Great, Mandarin Dreams)
Stu Mackenzie (King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard)
Tom Iansek (Big Scary, #1 Dads)

Best Breakthrough Act

Alice Skye
Elizabeth
Grace Cummings
Nat Vazer
Pinch Points

Best Live Act

Amyl and The Sniffers
Cable Ties
Gordon Koang
Sampa The Great
The Teskey Brothers

The Music Victoria Awards
Wednesday 9 December 2020
Melbourne Recital Centre
7.00pm

