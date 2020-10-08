Music Victoria Industry Award Winners and Hall of Fame Inductees

Music Victoria has rolled out the first of its awards for 2020.

INDUSTRY AWARDS – WINNERS AND NOMINEES

Best Small Venue (under 500 capacity)

Winner: The Gasometer Hotel, Collingwood

Nominees:

Howler, Brunswick

Northcote Social Club, Northcote

The Tote, Collingwood

The Old Bar, Fitzroy

Best Large Venue (over 500 capacity)

Winner: Forum Melbourne

Nominees:

Melbourne Recital Centre, Southbank

Corner Hotel, Richmond

The Night Cat, Fitzroy

Hamer Hall, Southbank

Best Festival

Winner: Golden Plains

Nominees:

Brunswick Music Festival

Isol-Aid

Melbourne Music Week

Queenscliff Music Festival

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Over 50 gigs per year)

Winner: Barwon Club Hotel – Geelong

Nominees:

The Bridge Hotel – Castlemaine

The Eastern – Ballarat

Torquay Hotel – Torquay

Sooki Lounge – Belgrave

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Venue (Under 50 gigs per year)

Winner: *Theatre Royal – Castlemaine

Nominees:

The Blues Train – Queenscliff

The Sound Doctor Presents – Anglesea

Volta – Ballarat

Daylesford Cider – Daylesford

Outstanding Woman In Music

Winner: Sarah Hamilton (One Of One)

Nominees:

Anna Laverty (Music Producer)

Charlotte Abroms (Support Act Fundraiser, Music Management)

Coco Eke (Bad Apples, Barpirdhila Foundation and Ngarrimili)

Emily Ulman (Isol-Aid, Brunswick Music Festival)

Best Producer

Winner: Joelistics: Mo’Ju & Joelistics Ghost Town EP

Nominees:

Annika Schmarsel aka Alice Ivy: Sunrise’, ‘Don’t Sleep’, ‘Better Man’ (singles)

Anna Laverty: Milk on Milk (Milk! Records compilation)

Damien Charles: Coda Chroma ‘Inside The Still Life’ (Album)

Tom Iansek: #1 Dads – Golden Repair (Album)

HALL OF FAME INDUCTEES

TO BE INDUCTED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS

Mary Mihelakos (industry)

Chris Wilson (musician)

INDUSTRY-VOTED AWARDS NOMINEES

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS

Best Regional/Outer Suburban Act

Benny Walker (Echuca)

Bones and Jones (Geelong)

Freya Josephine Hollick (Ballarat)

The Kite Machine (Geelong West)

The Teskey Brothers (Warrandyte)

Archie Roach Foundation Award for Emerging Talent

Alice Skye

Allara

Kee’ahn

The Merindas

River Boy

Best Blues Album

Aaron Pollock – Separated Through Time

Charlie Bedford – Good to Go

Joey Vincent’s Bakelite Radio – Rosary of Tears

*Lloyd Spiegel – Cut and Run

The Teskey Brothers – Live at The Forum

Best Country Album

The Cartwheels – Self-titled

Lost Ragas – This Is Not A Dream

Michael Waugh – The Weir

Mitch Dean – Holding Back the Levee

Tracy McNeil & The GoodLife – You Be The Lightning

Best Electronic Act

*DRMNGNOW

OK EG

Pugilist

Simona Castricum

Sleep D

Best Experimental or Avant-garde Act

Bridget Chappell

James Rushford

Maria Moles

Natasha Anderson

Robin Fox

Best Folk Album

Charm of Finches – Your Company

Fiona Ross & Shane O’Mara – Sunwise Turn

Liz Frencham – Love and Other Crimes

Louisa Wise – All of These Things

Ruth Hazleton – Daisywheel

Best Heavy Album

Carcinoid – Metastatic Declination

Dead – Raving Drooling

Diploid – Glorify

Internal Rot – Grieving Birth

Sithlord – From Out of the Darkness

Best Hip Hop Act

Birdz

DRMNGNOW

Jordan Dennis

Nomad

Sampa The Great

Best Intercultural Act

Amaru Tribe

Black Jesus Experience

Gelareh Pour’s Garden

No Borders Music

Sampa The Great

Best Jazz Album

Andrea Keller – Life Is Brut[if]al

Horns of Leroy – Big Night

JK Group – The Young Ones

Vanessa Perica Orchestra – Love is a Temporary Madness

ZEDSIX – The Shape Of Jazz

Best Reggae and Dancehall Act

Dub FX

Jah Tung

Marvin Priest

Monkey Marc

The Push Reggae Band

Best Rock/Punk Album

Cable Ties – Far Enough

Nuada – Beneath the Swamp

Pseudo Mind Hive – Of Seers and Sirens

RVG – Feral

Shepparton Airplane – Sharks

Best Soul, Funk, Gospel or RnB Album

Karate Boogaloo – Carn The Boogers

Sampa The Great – The Return

Surprise Chef – All News Is Good News

The Teskey Brothers – Live at The Forum

Various Artists – Over Under Away Volume 1: 10 Years of Hopestreet Recordings

PUBLIC-VOTED AWARDS NOMINEES

WINNERS TO BE ANNOUNCED AT THE MUSIC VICTORIA AWARDS ON WEDNESDAY 9 DECEMBER

Best Album

Cable Ties – Far Enough

Elizabeth – the wonderful world of nature

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever – Sideways to New Italy

RVG – Feral

Sampa The Great – The Return

Best Band

Amyl and The Sniffers

Cable Ties

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard

Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever

RVG

Best Song

Baker Boy – Move

Leah Senior – Evergreen

Mildlife – Rare Air

RVG – I Used To Love You

Sampa The Great – OMG

Best Solo Artist

Angie McMahon

Baker Boy

Briggs

Courtney Barnett

Elizabeth

Gordon Koang

Leah Senior

Sampa The Great

Simona Castricum

Sui Zhen

Best Musician

Amy Taylor (Amyl and The Sniffers)

Erica Dunn (Tropical Fuck Storm, Palm Springs, MOD CON)

Gareth Liddiard (Tropical Fuck Storm)

Gordon Koang

Jen Cloher (Dyson Stringer Cloher)

Romy Vager (RVG)

Sampa Tembo (Sampa The Great)

SilentJay (Sampa The Great, Mandarin Dreams)

Stu Mackenzie (King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard)

Tom Iansek (Big Scary, #1 Dads)

Best Breakthrough Act

Alice Skye

Elizabeth

Grace Cummings

Nat Vazer

Pinch Points

Best Live Act

Amyl and The Sniffers

Cable Ties

Gordon Koang

Sampa The Great

The Teskey Brothers

The Music Victoria Awards

Wednesday 9 December 2020

Melbourne Recital Centre

7.00pm

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: Share

Twitter

Print



LinkedIn

Facebook



Reddit



Like this: Like Loading...

Comments

comments