Music Victoria Industry Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

The Music Victoria Industry Awards for 2021 will stream this year on 7 October.

The nominees for 2021 are:

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN VENUE OVER 50 GIGS/yr

Nominees:

The Barwon Club Hotel, South Geelong

The Eastern, Ballarat

Piano Bar, Geelong

Sooki Lounge, Belgrave

Theatre Royal, Castlemaine

BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN VENUE UNDER 50 GIGS/yr

Nominees:

Halls Gap Hotel, Halls Gap

The Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon

The Sound Doctor Presents, Anglesea

Tom Katz! @ Sorrento Portsea RSL, Sorrento

Vine Hotel, Wangaratta

BEST VENUE UNDER 500 CAP

Nominees:

Brunswick Ballroom, Northcote

LOOP Project Space & Bar, Melbourne

The Night Cat, Fitzroy

Northcote Social Club, Northcote

The Substation, Newport

BEST VENUE OVER 500 CAP

Nominees:

Corner Hotel

Forum Melbourne*

Hamer Hall

Melbourne Recital Centre – Elisabeth Murdoch Hall

Sidney Myer Music Bowl

BEST FESTIVAL

Nominees:

Brunswick Music Festival

Isol-Aid

Melbourne Music Week – Extended

MPavilion 2020

The Secret Garden Gig Gathering

OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN MUSIC

Nominees:

Andrea Keller

Charlotte Abroms

Emily Ulman

Emma Donovan

Sarah Blaby

BEST PRODUCER

Nominees:

Alice Ivy

Anna Laverty

Becki Whitton

Eilish Gilligan

River Boy

2021 Music Industry Awards livestreamed event

Thursday 7 October | 7pm – 8pm

Livestreamed via Music Victoria’s YouTube channel and Channel 31

