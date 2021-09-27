Music Victoria Industry Awards Nominees Revealed - Noise11.com

The Music Victoria Industry Awards for 2021 will stream this year on 7 October.
The nominees for 2021 are:
BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN VENUE OVER 50 GIGS/yr
Nominees:
The Barwon Club Hotel, South Geelong
The Eastern, Ballarat
Piano Bar, Geelong
Sooki Lounge, Belgrave
Theatre Royal, Castlemaine
BEST REGIONAL/OUTER SUBURBAN VENUE UNDER 50 GIGS/yr
Nominees:
Halls Gap Hotel, Halls Gap
The Macedon Railway Hotel, Macedon
The Sound Doctor Presents, Anglesea
Tom Katz! @ Sorrento Portsea RSL, Sorrento
Vine Hotel, Wangaratta
BEST VENUE UNDER 500 CAP
Nominees:
Brunswick Ballroom, Northcote
LOOP Project Space & Bar, Melbourne
The Night Cat, Fitzroy
Northcote Social Club, Northcote
The Substation, Newport
BEST VENUE OVER 500 CAP
Nominees:
Corner Hotel
Forum Melbourne*
Hamer Hall
Melbourne Recital Centre – Elisabeth Murdoch Hall
Sidney Myer Music Bowl
BEST FESTIVAL
Nominees:
Brunswick Music Festival
Isol-Aid
Melbourne Music Week – Extended
MPavilion 2020
The Secret Garden Gig Gathering
OUTSTANDING WOMAN IN MUSIC
Nominees:
Andrea Keller
Charlotte Abroms
Emily Ulman
Emma Donovan
Sarah Blaby
BEST PRODUCER
Nominees:
Alice Ivy
Anna Laverty
Becki Whitton
Eilish Gilligan
River Boy
2021 Music Industry Awards livestreamed event
Thursday 7 October | 7pm – 8pm
Livestreamed via Music Victoria’s YouTube channel and Channel 31
NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE
Follow Noise11 on Social Media
You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter
Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook