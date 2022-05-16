My Chemical Romance Debut First New Music Since 2014 ‘The Foundations of Decay’ - Noise11.com

My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ is the band’s first new music since ‘Fake Your Death’ in 2014. The last album ‘Danger Days: The Trues Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ was released in 2010.

It is no surprise new music is no longer a priority for My Chemical Romance. Frank Iero of My Chemcial Romance told Noise11.com, “I think what we feel like, it just cant be just a collection of songs. I think its never going be just 12 songs and then put it out. I don’t think anyone can do that these days anymore, without some sort of thought or vision behind it. I think the days of just filling the time and putting out a disc is over. And I’m glad because those are some of my least favourite records”.

‘The Foundations of Decay’ is a one-off single and first since the band reformed in 2019.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Monday 13th March 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD

Tuesday 14th March 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD

Thursday 16th March 2023 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, VIC

Friday 17th March 2023 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, VIC

Sunday 19th March 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW

Monday 20th March 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW

Be the first to see NOISE.com’s newest interviews and special features on YOUTUBE and updated regularly. See things first SUBSCRIBE here: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Share this: WhatsApp

Reddit

Twitter

LinkedIn

Facebook

Print

More

Skype

Pinterest



Telegram

Pocket



Tumblr

