My Chemical Romance Debut First New Music Since 2014 ‘The Foundations of Decay’ - Noise11.com

My Chemical Romance Debut First New Music Since 2014 ‘The Foundations of Decay’

by Paul Cashmere on May 16, 2022

in News

My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ is the band’s first new music since ‘Fake Your Death’ in 2014. The last album ‘Danger Days: The Trues Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ was released in 2010.

It is no surprise new music is no longer a priority for My Chemical Romance. Frank Iero of My Chemcial Romance told Noise11.com, “I think what we feel like, it just cant be just a collection of songs. I think its never going be just 12 songs and then put it out. I don’t think anyone can do that these days anymore, without some sort of thought or vision behind it. I think the days of just filling the time and putting out a disc is over. And I’m glad because those are some of my least favourite records”.

‘The Foundations of Decay’ is a one-off single and first since the band reformed in 2019.

MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR

Monday 13th March 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday 14th March 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 16th March 2023 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, VIC
Friday 17th March 2023 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, VIC
Sunday 19th March 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW
Monday 20th March 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW

