My Chemical Romance Debut First New Music Since 2014 ‘The Foundations of Decay’ - Noise11.com

My Chemical Romance’s ‘The Foundations of Decay’ is the band’s first new music since ‘Fake Your Death’ in 2014. The last album ‘Danger Days: The Trues Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys’ was released in 2010.
It is no surprise new music is no longer a priority for My Chemical Romance. Frank Iero of My Chemcial Romance told Noise11.com, “I think what we feel like, it just cant be just a collection of songs. I think its never going be just 12 songs and then put it out. I don’t think anyone can do that these days anymore, without some sort of thought or vision behind it. I think the days of just filling the time and putting out a disc is over. And I’m glad because those are some of my least favourite records”.
‘The Foundations of Decay’ is a one-off single and first since the band reformed in 2019.
MY CHEMICAL ROMANCE 2023 AUSTRALIAN TOUR
Monday 13th March 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD
Tuesday 14th March 2023 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre – Brisbane, QLD
Thursday 16th March 2023 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, VIC
Friday 17th March 2023 – Rod Laver Arena – Melbourne, VIC
Sunday 19th March 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW
Monday 20th March 2023 – Qudos Bank Arena – Sydney, NSW
