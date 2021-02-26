 Myles Kennedy Debuts ‘In Stride’ Video - Noise11.com
Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy

Myles Kennedy Debuts ‘In Stride’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on February 26, 2021

in News

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has released a video for ‘In Stride’ ahead of the release of his second solo album ‘The Ides of March’.

‘In Stride’ was directed by Stefano Bertelli and portrays an animated Kennedy taking things easy at the end of the world. “Chill out. That pretty much sums it up says Myles. “The lyric paints a picture of a survivalist preparing for an impending zombie apocalypse. It was inspired by the first wave of lockdowns as everyone was buying vast amounts of toilet paper and supplies. I started to ask myself if it might be wise to try and gain some perspective and not overreact… keep calm and carry on.”

‘The Ides of March’ will be released in May 2021.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:
1) Get Along
2) A Thousand Words
3) In Stride
4) The Ides of March
5) Wake Me When It’s Over
6) Love Rain Down
7) Tell It Like It Is
8) Moonshot
9) Wanderlust Begins
10) Sifting Through The Fire
11) Worried Mind

As well as Alter Bridge, Myles is also lead vocalist for Slash’s backing band Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. His first solo album ‘Year of the Tiger’ was released in 2018.

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

NEW: Noise11 on YouTube SUBSCRIBE

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Guns N Roses. Photo Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , , ,

Related Posts

Kelly Clarkson by Ros O'Gorman 210
Jill Biden Has A Chat With Kelly Clarkson

U.S. First Lady Jill Biden gave Kelly Clarkson advice on how to get through a divorce during a new appearance on the singer's talk show.

1 day ago
Karnivool Sound Awake
Karnivool Cancel All Shows Outside Western Australia

Karnivool have been forced to cancel their ‘The Decade of Sound Awake’ tour but will work on a live stream to make up for it.

1 day ago
Justin Bieber, Rod Laver, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Melbourne
Justin Bieber Pops Out A Surprise Stream

Justin Bieber surprised fans with a special set at Spotify's 'Stream On' virtual launch event on Monday (22.02.21).

3 days ago
Robbie Williams Heavy Entertainment Tour at Rod Laver Arena on Saturday 24 February 2018. Photo by Ros O'Gorman
There Is A Robbie Williams Biopic On The Way

'The Greatest Showman' director Michael Gracey is set to helm 'Better Man', a coming of age about Robbie Williams' unlikely rise to stardom.

3 days ago
Daft Punk photo by Tim Cashmere, Noise11, photo
Daft Punk Split At 28 Years

After 28 years Thomas Bangalter and Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo have decided to split up as Daft Punk.

4 days ago
The Killers photo by Olivia Bee
Brandon Flowers To Undergo Shoulder Surgery

The Killers frontman has revealed he flew over the handlebars of his bike and tore his right shoulder, throwing the band's May shows in jeopardy.

February 17, 2021
The Casanovas
The Casanovas Will Finally Get To Launch Reptilian Overlord Live

After a year of lockdown The Casanovas will finally get the chance to get on stage and launch their 2020 album ‘Reptilian Overlord’ LIVE.

February 17, 2021