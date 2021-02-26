Myles Kennedy Debuts ‘In Stride’ Video - Noise11.com

Alter Bridge frontman Myles Kennedy has released a video for ‘In Stride’ ahead of the release of his second solo album ‘The Ides of March’.

‘In Stride’ was directed by Stefano Bertelli and portrays an animated Kennedy taking things easy at the end of the world. “Chill out. That pretty much sums it up says Myles. “The lyric paints a picture of a survivalist preparing for an impending zombie apocalypse. It was inspired by the first wave of lockdowns as everyone was buying vast amounts of toilet paper and supplies. I started to ask myself if it might be wise to try and gain some perspective and not overreact… keep calm and carry on.”

‘The Ides of March’ will be released in May 2021.

The Ides Of March tracklisting:

1) Get Along

2) A Thousand Words

3) In Stride

4) The Ides of March

5) Wake Me When It’s Over

6) Love Rain Down

7) Tell It Like It Is

8) Moonshot

9) Wanderlust Begins

10) Sifting Through The Fire

11) Worried Mind

As well as Alter Bridge, Myles is also lead vocalist for Slash’s backing band Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. His first solo album ‘Year of the Tiger’ was released in 2018.

