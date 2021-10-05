 Natalie Gauci Wears The David Bowie Spacesuit For ‘Blackstar’ For Her ‘Pictures of Mars’ Video - Noise11.com
Natalie Gauci

Natalie Gauci Wears The David Bowie Spacesuit For ‘Blackstar’ For Her ‘Pictures of Mars’ Video

by Paul Cashmere on October 5, 2021

in News

Australian singer Natalie Gauci has a surprisingly soulful new song on the way. In the video for ‘Pictures of Mars’ Natalie is wearing the same space suit David Bowie used at the start of his ‘Blackstar’ video.

‘Pictures of Mars’ is the title of Gauci’s upcoming third album.

The spacesuit Natalie is wearing in her ‘Pictures of Mars’ can be seen at the start of Bowie’s ‘Blackstar’. Natalie “Australianised” it up for her video, adding the Australian flags.

‘Pictures of Mars’ is a major change away from her pop origins for Natalie Gauci. This new song could be considered neo-soul. The sound fits well with Erykah Badu, Lauryn Hill or Amy Winehouse.

The song has been officially released. The album will come in 2022.

