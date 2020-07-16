 Nathan Cavaleri Speaks To Mental Illness In New Song ‘Before You Check Out’ - Noise11.com
Nathan Cavaleri

Nathan Cavaleri

Nathan Cavaleri Speaks To Mental Illness In New Song ‘Before You Check Out’

by Paul Cashmere on July 16, 2020

in News

Child prodigy Nathan Cavaleri has chosen the usually taboo topic of mental illness as the subject of his new song ‘Before You Check Out’.

Written for a cousin who lost his battle with mental illness a few years ago, Nathan explains, “I strongly identified with what he went through and wished I had reached out to him. Having battled my own demons, I wondered whether my experience would have helped. I contemplated what I’d share if time could show mercy. I would share how our thoughts and beliefs colourise our experience and skew our perception of the world, giving us a false sense of reality – a notion that helped me to expose the root of many of my physical and mental health issues that were mistakenly believed to be out of my control.”

‘Before You Check Out’ will be featured on Nathan’s album ‘Demons’, his first solo album since his 1993 debut ‘Jammin’ With The Cats’. He has released five albums via his bands Nathan Cavaleri Band (1994), Dirty Skanks (2007) and Nat Col and the Kings (2010, 2011, 2012).

Nathan’s ‘Demons’ will be released on 6 August, 2020. He will tour from October with all dates based on Covid health advice from each state at the time.

DEMONS NATIONAL TOUR

Nathan and his team are working with all venues in line with government regulations in each state and territory, and will proceed only in accordance with safe social distancing and COVID-19 safety procedures on a show by show basis.

FRI 2 OCT | THE RHYTHM HUT, GOSFORD, NSW | ALL AGES – UNDER 18’s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN
SAT 3 OCT | STAG & HUNTER, NEWCASTLE, NSW | 18+
FRI 9 OCT | BRASS MONKEY, CRONULLA, NSW | 18+
FRI 16 OCT | THE PEPPER TREE, ALDINGA, SA | 18+
SAT 17 OCT | THE WHEATSHEAF HOTEL, ADELAIDE, SA| 18+
FRI 30 OCT | CAMELOT LOUNGE, SYDNEY, NSW | ALL AGES – UNDER 18’s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN
SAT 31 OCT | SMITHS ALTERNATIVE, CANBERRA, ACT | ALL AGES – UNDER 18’s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN
SUN 1 NOV | HERITAGE HOTEL, BULLI, NSW | 18+
THU 12 NOV | SOOKI LOUNGE, BELGRAVE VIC | 18+
FRI 13 NOV | THE CATFISH, FITZROY, VIC | 18+
SAT 14 NOV | LIVE AT THE BUNDY, BUNDALAGUAH, VIC | ALL AGES – UNDER 18’s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN
FRI 27 NOV | THE BAROQUE ROOM, KATOOMBA, NSW | 18+
SAT 3 APR, 2021 | BLUESFEST, NSW | AA
SUN 4 APR, 2021 | BLUESFEST, NSW | AA

Noise11.com

Follow Noise11 on Social Media

Noise11 on Instagram

You’ll discover music news first following Noise11 on Twitter

Comment on the news of the day, join Noise11 on Facebook

Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Block Party. Photo by Zo Damage Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Gary Clarke Jr. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 NGAIIRE. Photo by Zo Damage-Noise11 Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Ringo Starr's All Starr Band, Festival Hall, Photo By Ros O'Gorman Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo Rose Tattoo

Comments

comments

Tagged as: , , , , ,

Related Posts

Semisonic
Semisonic Release First New Song In 20 Years

‘You’re Not Alone’ is the first new song in 20 years.

1 day ago
Jennifer Lopez: Photo By Mary Boukouvalas
Jennifer Lopez Makes A Bid For The New York Mets

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have initiated a second attempt to buy the New York Mets baseball team by partnering with a group of former top sportsmen.

1 day ago
Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, 2013, Photo By Ros O'Gorman, Noise11, Photo
Nick Cave To Stream Solo Performance

Nick Cave’s solo performance from London’s Alexandra Palace will stream globally next week.

2 days ago
Spice Girls images photo noise11.com
Spice Girls Reunite With Victoria Beckham For A Walk In The Woods

The Spice Girls reunited with Victoria Beckham last week to enjoy a post-lockdown walk in the woods.

2 days ago
Billie Joe Armstrong, Green Day, Soundwave, Ros O'Gorman, Photo
Billie Joe Armstrong Covers John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’

Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong has covered the Generation X version of John Lennon’s ‘Gimme Some Truth’.

3 days ago
R.Kelly, music news, noise11.com
Prosecutor Wants R. Kelly Jurors Identify Protected

Federal prosecutors are seeking to keep the identity of potential jurors in R. Kelly's upcoming New York sex trial hidden amid obstruction of justice concerns.

6 days ago
Gavin Rossdale, Bush: Photo By Ros O'Gorman
Gavin Rossdale Calls Divorce With Gwen Stefani His Most Embarrassing Moment

Gavin Rossdale went viral on Monday after labelling his split from Gwen Stefani the "most embarrassing" moment of his life.

July 8, 2020