Nathan Cavaleri Speaks To Mental Illness In New Song ‘Before You Check Out’ - Noise11.com

Child prodigy Nathan Cavaleri has chosen the usually taboo topic of mental illness as the subject of his new song ‘Before You Check Out’.

Written for a cousin who lost his battle with mental illness a few years ago, Nathan explains, “I strongly identified with what he went through and wished I had reached out to him. Having battled my own demons, I wondered whether my experience would have helped. I contemplated what I’d share if time could show mercy. I would share how our thoughts and beliefs colourise our experience and skew our perception of the world, giving us a false sense of reality – a notion that helped me to expose the root of many of my physical and mental health issues that were mistakenly believed to be out of my control.”

‘Before You Check Out’ will be featured on Nathan’s album ‘Demons’, his first solo album since his 1993 debut ‘Jammin’ With The Cats’. He has released five albums via his bands Nathan Cavaleri Band (1994), Dirty Skanks (2007) and Nat Col and the Kings (2010, 2011, 2012).

Nathan’s ‘Demons’ will be released on 6 August, 2020. He will tour from October with all dates based on Covid health advice from each state at the time.

DEMONS NATIONAL TOUR

Nathan and his team are working with all venues in line with government regulations in each state and territory, and will proceed only in accordance with safe social distancing and COVID-19 safety procedures on a show by show basis.

FRI 2 OCT | THE RHYTHM HUT, GOSFORD, NSW | ALL AGES – UNDER 18’s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN

SAT 3 OCT | STAG & HUNTER, NEWCASTLE, NSW | 18+

FRI 9 OCT | BRASS MONKEY, CRONULLA, NSW | 18+

FRI 16 OCT | THE PEPPER TREE, ALDINGA, SA | 18+

SAT 17 OCT | THE WHEATSHEAF HOTEL, ADELAIDE, SA| 18+

FRI 30 OCT | CAMELOT LOUNGE, SYDNEY, NSW | ALL AGES – UNDER 18’s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN

SAT 31 OCT | SMITHS ALTERNATIVE, CANBERRA, ACT | ALL AGES – UNDER 18’s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN

SUN 1 NOV | HERITAGE HOTEL, BULLI, NSW | 18+

THU 12 NOV | SOOKI LOUNGE, BELGRAVE VIC | 18+

FRI 13 NOV | THE CATFISH, FITZROY, VIC | 18+

SAT 14 NOV | LIVE AT THE BUNDY, BUNDALAGUAH, VIC | ALL AGES – UNDER 18’s MUST BE ACCOMPANIED BY PARENT/GUARDIAN

FRI 27 NOV | THE BAROQUE ROOM, KATOOMBA, NSW | 18+

SAT 3 APR, 2021 | BLUESFEST, NSW | AA

SUN 4 APR, 2021 | BLUESFEST, NSW | AA

